Footage from Kanye West's Sunday service has taken the internet by storm, but it's his eldest daughter that most fans can't get enough of at the weekly events. Kim Kardashian makes a habit of sharing photos and videos of her daughter dancing and singing during the music-focused religious service every Sunday, which has an increasing number of fans raising questions about the 5-year-old. Most recently, fans are perhaps wondering if North West is homeschooled or how her parents tackle education in their household. A number of celebrities opt to educate their kids outside of public or private schools, which is likely where the curiosity comes from.

Kardashian seemingly answered this question on Instagram on Monday, putting speculation to rest. She shared a photo of herself, North, sister Kourtney Kardashian, and her daughter Penelope, returning to school after spring break. In the photo, North and Penelope can be seen wearing matching uniforms, which include blue polo-style shirts and checkered skirts. North is wearing white tights and matching Converse sneakers, while Penelope looks to be wearing Gucci mules.

In her caption, Kardashian revealed that "Spring Break is over," adding a crying emoji along with books and pencils. It's not clear from the photo where the girls go to school, however, or if they're in the same class.

Though it's not clear if this is still the case, Radar Online reported in 2017 that North attended a pricey pre-school and Kardashian and West reportedly shelled out an astounding $28,000 a year for their daughter to attend.

There was some speculation that Kardashian and West would homeschool their kids. According to The Christian Post, both Mason Disick and Penelope were homeschooled, at least one point, though it's unclear whether Mason attends the same school as his sister. And in West's son "Blessings," he rapped that his daughter was "over there getting homeschooled."

Kardashian reportedly considered homeschool, according to InTouch Weekly, mostly because she was afraid other kids wouldn't receive her daughter well because of her celebrity status. A source told the publication she was "terrified that the other kids will pick on North because she is so famous!" That doesn't appear to have been the case, however.

When she's not fostering her creativity at school, 5-year-old North is the star of her dad's Sunday service and fans are loving it, to put it mildly. So, clearly her top notch education is already paying off. As reported by E! News, Kardashian shared a video of North performing at Sunday service this week and the little girl can be seen taking the mic and performing a rendition of Stevie Wonder's "As" with her father watching and dancing nearby.

North appeared before the crowd wearing an orange shirt and matching pants and while her outfit was très cute, it's her confidence in performing that fans were taken by.

"Omg she's trying to get front & center," Kardashian wrote on the cute clip.

I look forward to seeing many more performances from North in the future. She was born for the stage, clearly, when she's not busy with her schoolwork, of course.