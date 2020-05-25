Like many other parents around the world, Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly grappling with whether or not they should send their children back to school following coronavirus-related closures. The United Kingdom's proposed reopening schedule includes plans for reopening primary schools to a limited number of students as early as June 1, but will he Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly leaning toward is Princess Charlotte going to school when it reopens? The Sunday Times has reported that the royal parents are keen to keep their children together and "maintain their lockdown routine."

A recent report from The Sunday Times noted Middleton and Prince William were "considering keeping Princess Charlotte at home next month when her school is expected to reopen." Both 5-year-old Princess Charlotte and 6-year-old Prince George attend Thomas's, a private school in London's Battersea neighborhood. However, if the school follows government guidance on reopening, as reported by The Telegraph, only students in Reception, Year 1, and Year 6 will be welcomed back into classrooms come June.

For the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, that means only Princess Charlotte, who is in Reception, would be eligible to return to in-classroom lessons. Prince George, whom the paper reports to be a Year 2 student, would have to continue his homeschooling with Middleton. But it seems Middleton and Prince William may prefer to keep their children together and on the same routine. According to The Sunday Times, "William and Kate are understood to be eager to keep Prince George, 6, and Charlotte, 5, together, and to maintain their lockdown routine."

When the global coronavirus pandemic first began, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge opted to self-isolate with their three children at Anmer Hall, a country estate in Norfolk that was gifted to them by the Queen when they married in 2011, Hello! reported. It's reportedly where Middleton has, like many other parents, struggled to get her children on an effective homeschooling routine.

In April, a source told US Weekly that it had taken Prince George and Princess Charlotte "awhile to adjust" to homeschooling. "Being educated from home is a shock to the system," the source said. "To begin with, they were easily distracted and wanted to play together instead of sitting at a computer, but Kate's now got them into a routine." As US Weekly reported, while Middleton is the parent "mainly in charge of the homeschooling and playtimes," Prince Williams is also "very involved" in teaching and organizing games.

Middleton later revealed in a virtual interview on ITV's This Morning that it was particularly difficult to get Prince George excited about his homeschool assignments. "George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects," Middleton said. "Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!"

With only Princess Charlotte slated to be eligible for a return to in-classroom learning — and Anmer Hall located some 100 miles from her school in London — it makes sense that the family might opt to continue keeping both children together in homeschooling... if only to prevent Prince George from getting upset about loosing his study buddy.