Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to chill out, cook some great food, and just enjoy a long weekend with friends and family. But it's important to know which stores will be open ahead of time, just in case you need a last-minute grocery store dash. So is Publix open on Labor Day 2018, or will you need to shop elsewhere this long weekend? Fans of the grocer would hate to plan a big cookout without their beloved Publix food.

For the most part, Publix stores will be open for Labor Day, as noted by the Publix website. It looks like the popular grocer rarely closes. In fact, the only major holidays that close a Publix store are Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day, at least according to Holiday Shopping Hours. If some Publix subs are on the menu this Labor Day weekend, then you can rest easy. As always, though, it's a good idea to double-check your closest store's hours, just to be on the safe side.

Not all Publix employees report for duty this three-day weekend, however. It looks like the Customer Care Department will be closed for Labor Day, as noted on the Publix FAQ. So if you have any questions for management, it might have to wait until Tuesday morning.

Plus, there will probably be some great deals arriving just in time for that Labor Day cookout. The next Publix weekly ad will be available Thursday, so you can check for special weekend deals then. In the meantime, you can browse the site for all sorts of cookout menu inspiration. Seriously, Publix is kind of amazing when it comes to recipe inspo. Their beef and peach skewers, grilled chicken and vegetable bowl, or grilled summer vegetable salad would all make amazing additions to your Labor Day menu. Honestly, all of their grilled fruit and vegetable dishes are making me hungry right now.

As the largest employee-owned grocery chain in the United States, Publix has been a fixture in the American grocery scene since 1930, according to the store's website. After beginning in Florida, the chain has grown to open locations in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. It's a favorite store for people all over the southern US, and most anyone who's enjoyed one of their famed "pub subs" will sing its praises. Seriously, there's an entire Twitter account named "Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale?", and it has over 16,000 followers. If that isn't a cult following, well, what is?

Whether you're celebrating with food from Publix or any other favorite grocery store, Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to try out some new dishes with your favorite people. There are few enough long weekends in the calendar, so use this one to soak up the last rays of summertime sun in leisure. And if you're in Florida or one of the nearby states, by all means throw some of those amazing subs in with your meal. It's basically tradition, after all.