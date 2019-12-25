Getting things done last minute is a talent moms everywhere can add to their list of super-human abilities. If you're hosting, even if you plan in advance, things can still go awry and you'll likely end up needing a last minute item the day of your event. If your New Year plans include extra mouths to feed, you may find yourself wondering what Publix's New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours are.

Depending on when you plan on making a Publix trip, you should call up your local Publix before New Year's rolls around, or at least before you get in the car. A customer care agent from Publix's corporate office told Romper that on New Year's Eve stores will be open at regular times, but will close at 9 p.m. They also told Romper that some stores will be closing at 7 p.m. and others at 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.

So if you're looking to restock your pantry during the day, you likely won't be greeted with shuttered doors. If holiday movies, like Christmas With The Kranks, taught us anything, it's that you should always head to the store as early as you can, just in case the item you need is sold out or someone grabs the last one off the shelf.