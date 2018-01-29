The 2018 Grammy Awards are officially underway! Celebrities have posed for photos and made their way down the red carpet, and the big night is now off to a flashy start. Although fans were worried that they might have missed Rihanna on the red carpet — or that for some reason, the star couldn't make it on Sunday night — it turns out she didn't actually walk in on the red carpet. (Whew!) Still, viewers hoped the singer would pop up soon once the star-studded awards show began. So is Rihanna at the 2018 Grammys? Fans didn't see her on the red carpet, however, they soon spotted her in the audience.

If you're anything like me, you probably let out a giant "squeee!" when the camera gave viewers their first glimpse of Rihanna's Grammys style. I mean, just look how fierce this star looks. And Twitter users definitely noticed. "I’m happy to see Rihanna," one person tweeted. "She looks flawless like always!" Another Twitter user wrote, "Rihanna looked bomb as always." And my personal favorite: "There is no word in the dictionary that perfectly describes Rihanna. That woman is a goddess." Clearly, people are digging the eight-time Grammy winner's awards-show style.

And shortly after the camera panned over Rihanna, she ended up joining Kendrick Lamar on stage as they accepted the award for best rap/sung performance for "Loyalty." If you're not familiar with the song, do yourself a favor and go ahead and watch it now.

KendrickLamarVEVO on YouTube

Needless to say, Twitter users had a lot of feelings about this big win.

