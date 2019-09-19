Ronnie Magro has been dealing with a lot of emotions on this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and most of his angst has to do with his relationship with his baby mama, Jen Harley. The couple has broken up several times over the past two years, and they’ve been pretty public about their drama. They recently scrubbed each other’s photos from their Instagram pages, so fans are wondering if Ronnie is single after Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

As reported by People, a source close to the couple revealed that the two are currently broken up, and that Jen has moved out of the house. It’s unclear if Ronnie is dating someone else, but in a recent Instagram story, Jen alleged he was hooking up with someone new. “This is Ron this weekend with another girl again,” she wrote on one post showing Ronnie with his arm around a woman on a boat. “Is this love???!! Or is this a mistake??”

Ronnie hasn’t responded to the posts publicly, and he hasn’t posted pictures of any love interests on his IG page, so it’s hard to tell if he really is seeing someone new. Fans were thrilled to see a calm, cool, collected version of Ronnie this season, as he revealed he was going through rehab and finding peace with sobriety. “I definitely feel like a different person,” he says in Episode 2, after Vinny and Pauly point out how toothy his smiles have become. “Since I went away to treatment, I feel really good, and I feel like I want to be around the gang and show them that I’m back to being who I used to be.”

Jersey Shore on YouTube

When Vinny asks him what this rehabilitation means for his relationship with Jen, Ronnie says he’s focusing on fixing himself first. “When I say I’m done with Jen, it’s about being in love with myself,” he says in confessional. “Because if you don’t love yourself, and you don’t take care of yourself, you can’t take care of the people around you.”

But in a preview for the latest episode, the crew heads to Las Vegas to see Vinny perform for Chippendales, and they start to think something may be brewing in Ronnie’s personal life. When Vinny, Angelina, Deena, and Pauly are out to lunch with Ronnie, they notice he’s continuously texting, and assume it has something to do with Jen. “I can just see a mini Jen climbing out of the phone, trying to kill us all,” Vinny says after Ronnie goes to the bathroom, leaving his phone behind. “There’s so much drama in that phone right now, I don’t even want it on the table.”

A few minutes later, Angelina’s phone begins buzzing, and she tells the gang that Jen is texting her all kinds of weird stuff about Ronnie. She says the texts claim Ronnie went to Cabo San Lucas, went “MIA,”and was completely out of control. “I don’t know what is really going on right now,” says Angelina. “I don’t know if he’s sober to not. I don’t know who the f–k is lying at this point and I’m very scared.”

I know fans are rooting for Ronnie to keep true to his sobriety, and more than that, they’re hoping he’ll finally be able to settle in to a happy and healthy life. His relationship status is still unclear, so viewers will have to keep watching through the season to see what really went down.

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.