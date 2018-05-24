If you're hoping to go see the latest Star Wars installment when it opens this weekend, but can't find a babysitter or your little ones are also big fans, you might be wondering if Solo: A Star Wars Story is appropriate for kids under 10. There are some things to note about the film's kid-friendliness, so here's everything you need to know about the flick before you head out to the theater.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens on Friday, May 25, in the United States. Its run time is two hours and 15 minutes, and it goes back in time to tell the story of Han Solo meeting Chewbacca, according to IMDb. The film is rated PG-13 "for sequences of sci-fi action/violence," as noted on Rotten Tomatoes. The Motion Picture Association of America has more details regarding film ratings on its website, explaining that in terms of PG-13 movies, "Parents are urged to be cautious. Some material may be inappropriate for pre-teenagers." So, technically, the answer might be no. But the decision is ultimately up to each parent to decide what's appropriate for their kid.

Fortunately, some parents have already shared their thoughts so you can make a more informed decision. For example, the blog Lola Lambchops, which is written by Tania Lamb, shares "kid-friendly movie reviews from a mom’s point of view," according to the "about" section of her website. Lamb traveled forwards in time to see Solo: A Star Wars Story before it opened in theaters, and she revealed a slew of detailed thoughts about the film's appropriateness for children.

Star Wars on YouTube

Lamb gave Solo: A Star Wars Story the high praise of being the least violent of all the Star Wars movies. "That doesn’t mean there aren’t some great action scenes," she wrote. "There are fights and battles, blasters and other weapons killing people, explosions, but it’s not over the top."

Yet, if your child is sensitive to violence, blogger Patty Holliday of My No-Guilt Life says the film's fight scenes could be too violent for them. "If your child of [6 to 9 years old] is highly sensitive, you may want to avoid the movie or screen it ahead of time," she advised. However, if your child is sensitive to violence but at least a tween, Holliday believes it should be fine, unless they are extremely sensitive.

In terms of sexual content, Lamb noted that there is no nudity, and the sexual content is limited to a few kissing scenes. Additionally, there are several instances of swearing in the film and Lamb counted about five curse words, according to her blog.

In the end, Lamb recommended Solo for children 8 and older, and Holliday recommended it for children 6 and older, depending on their maturity level. However, if your child is a little younger, they should be fine to see the film as long as they are a Star Wars fan, able to make it through two hours and 15 minutes in a movie theater, and not too sensitive to violence.

Plus, the movie features an all-star cast. Alden Ehrenreich plays Han Solo, a role that was of course originated by Harrison Ford, and Joonas Suotamo plays Chewbacca. The film also stars Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, and Warwick Davis, according to IMDb.

Emilia Clarke, known for her role as Daenerys on Game of Thrones, has spoken about her Star Wars character Qi’ra in several interviews. Earlier this year, she opened up to Entertainment Weekly about her love of playing strong women like Qi'ra. When asked if Qi'ra fits into the tradition of "strong warrior women," Clarke told the outlet:

Oh hella yeah ... I think it’s a very important narrative that we are telling all ages at all stages. And whilst it is Han Solo’s movie, this girl gets to be bad*ss. And strong. And has her own journey.

So not only does Solo: A Star Wars Story seem fairly appropriate for young Star Wars fans, but it looks like Clarke's character could certainly be one for young girls to look up to.