Is 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Appropriate For Kids Under 5? Here's What Parents Need To Know

Although fans may still be reeling from The Last Jedi — the latest installment of the newest Star Wars trilogy — yet another movie in the franchise is about to drop in theaters this weekend. Solo: A Star Wars Story. As the title suggests, this movie will center on Han Solo during his younger years. Fans will have the opportunity to learn more about the beloved (and dearly departed) character's backstory, including how he met Chewbacca, how he came to own the Millennium Falcon, and his history with Lando. But one question undoubtedly on the minds of parents' everywhere has to do with whether they should plan on booking a sitter. So is Solo: A Star Wars Story appropriate for kids, 5 and under? Honestly, it depends on your child.

This newest Star Wars film premieres in theaters on Friday, May 25 and if your little one is a die-hard Star Wars fan (and isn't fazed by the epic space battles), then I'd say it seems you're probably OK to let them tag along at the theater. However, there are a few things to keep in mind before making a final decision either way. For starters, the movie is rated PG-13 for "sequences of sci-fi action/violence," according to IMDb. "Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story,' an adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy," the storyline description reads on the site.

The description continues: "Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars."

And just to get you hyped up about the film even more, I invite you to take a look at one of the many trailers.

Star Wars on YouTube

(Ahh, I can't wait to see it!)

Something else to keep in mind when deciding whether or not to take the kiddos to watch Solo: A Star War's Story in theaters this weekend is the length of the movie. Patty Holliday, a mom fo four and the face behind the parenting blog My No-Guilt Life points out the film isn't exactly short — which could be problematic particularly for kids under age 5. "If you have a little one who doesn’t sit for movies at home, wait for this one on video," Holliday advised, after screening the movie ahead of its release date. "Get a sitter and see it yourselves (hey, skip work if you have to because it’s THAT good!) but it might be too much for kiddos this age."

Another review of the film by mom of five, Tania Lamb of the blog Lola Lambchops, gave some insight into what parents can expect as far as violence, swear words, and nudity. Although there is no nudity, there are a a couple of passionate kissing scenes "where maybe my children 9 and under might cover their yes, but nothing overtly sexual." Additionally, Lamb noted she counting a handful of swear words — such as sh*t, a**, and damn. As far as violence is concerned, Lamb actually pegged Solo: A Star Wars Story as the least violent of the franchise. "There are fights and battles, blasters and other weapons killing people, explosions, but it’s not over the top," she wrote. Lamb concluded:

I recommend Solo: A Star Wars Story for ages 8 and up as long as they are Star Wars fans. It may be a little long for younger viewers even with bribes of popcorn and candy. However, I don’t think there’s anything too scary for even the smallest Star Wars fans.

So there you have it, folks. The newest movie in the Star Wars franchise doesn't seem like it will be too violent for younger children. So if you have a budding Star Wars enthusiast, it's totally doable. However, if you suspect your child would be sensitive to intense space battles, then you might want to have them sit this one out. You know your child the best, after all.

As for me? My 6-year-old doesn't seem to care about anything Star Wars at this point. (Not for lack of trying to spark an interest by his parents', though.) Maybe I'll be able to catch Solo: A Star Wars Story this weekend, if my in-laws are willing/able to hold down the fort while my husband and I slip away for a movie. If not, then we'll definitely catch it when it's out on Blu-ray/DVD.