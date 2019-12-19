The final episode in the most recent Star Wars trilogy hits theaters Friday. And although the franchise has captivated the minds and hearts of adults and children alike, not every movie within it is recommended for young viewers. But is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker kid friendly? Parents may want to exercise caution when it comes to watching the film with children under the age of 13.

First established in 1968, the Motion Picture Association of America's film rating system has sought to provide parents with information vital to determining how appropriate a film may be for their children. But while the MPAA ratings do include suggestions as to which age range the film's content may be most suitable for, they also provide parents with an at-a-glance look at the types of content found in the film. Things like violence, action, nudity, sexual content, graphic or disturbing images, strong language, drug use, and even rude humor can all raise a film's rating.

While a number of the Star Wars films have been rated PG, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been rated PG-13 due to action scenes and what the MPAA describes as "sci-fi violence."

Like many other Star Wars films, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to contain a number of intense fight scenes (think clashing lightsabers and thrilling chase scenes), some of which end in death or serious injury. While some kids may handle these types of suspenseful scenes, others may find the anxiety of seeing the story's heroes in danger too much.

What's more, the film is reported to be action-packed and quite long, according to PopSugar. Loud music and other noises, flashing lights, and quick, zooming camera work may result in sensory overload for some younger viewers. Others may simply find it difficult to sit through two hours and 22 minutes in a theater.

Parents may also want to be aware of the fact that multiple reviewers have noted the film did contain a few light swear words despite no MPAA warning for mild language. While nothing extreme is said, reviewers have reported hearing words such as *ss, hell, and damn.

But exactly which age range is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker suitable for? While the MPAA rating recommends the film for viewers age 13 and higher, Common Sense Media has recommended it for viewers 11 and older. So while Star Wars may be something your family loves together, parents of younger kids may want to consider pre-screening Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker alone to determine if its suitable for their children.