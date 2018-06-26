Okay, so let’s get the obvious out of the way. This year, the Fourth of is probably going to be very different from the Independence Days of years past. A big, bustling BBQ at your house might not be an option this time around, but it's still important to celebrate our nation’s independence. And when it comes to party prep, millions rely on super stores like Target as the one stop shop for everything from groceries to outdoor furniture. Which brings us to the big question: Is Target open on the Fourth of July?

Pandemic or not, you’re probably going to need to purchase one thing or another for your festivities. Luckily, all Target locations will in fact be open on Independence Day, 2020. “Target stores will be operating on July 4th with our normal store business hours, which vary by location,” a Target representative confirmed to Romper.

And speaking of operating hours, due to COVID-19, Target stores have special hours for vulnerable guests. On Tuesday and Wednesday each week, from 8:00-9:00 a.m., Target reserves shopping for the elderly, pregnant women, “and those defined by the CDC as vulnerable or at-risk,” the store’s website states. But because July 4 falls on a Saturday this year, you won’t have to wait until 9:00 a.m. in case a crisis strikes (like the dog getting to the hot dogs before they can make it to the grill).

Target also offers contactless shopping options, such as Drive Up, where an employee will load your trunk up with your goodies for you. You’ll need to download the app in order to utilize this free service. Or if you’re in need of condiments or burger patties and don’t have time to get the kids into the car, you can always take advantage of Target’s Same Day Delivery service (free with membership or $10 per order, and delivered right to your door).

What's more, Target has historically run several Fourth of July promotions, so you can expect to get some deals should you visit the store on that day. Currently, you can snag tanks or tees starting at $5, and save up to 25% on home furnishings. As you might imagine, most of the patriotic products at Target are in limited supply. But you can still score some cool July 4 kids’ clothing that's festive and fun. And if you're keeping things simple with a backyard cookout, Target is the place to go for red, white, and blue paper goods and plastic cutlery, seasonal tablecloths, and even decorations. There's even a selection of flags that will make your house look pretty and patriotic.

However you decide to celebrate this July 4th, you can rest easy knowing that Target will be open and waiting to serve your every last-minute need. Cheers to life, liberty, and the pursuit of good deals.