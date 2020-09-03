Is Target Open On Labor Day 2020? That Dollar Spot Is All You Need In A 3-Day Weekend

This weekend is Labor Day weekend, and I'm sure it will be filled with socially distanced celebrations and harried back-to-school shopping. Chances are, you'll be out and about, getting things you need, and you'll want to stop by your favorite red store. But is Target open on Labor Day 2020? That Dollar Stop isn't going to shop itself, you know.

The good news is, if you want to pick up some early fall decorations or some new towels or maybe a set of cozy pajamas, Target is a retailer that will be open on Labor Day (but closed on Thanksgiving) this year. You'll want to check your local store for specific hours, and be sure to download the Target app if you want the contact-free curbside pick-up.

I swear, strolling the aisles of Target used to be a meditation for me. Now, it's stripped to a "find what you need and go" operation, thanks to 2020, and frankly, it's kind of depressing. Last night I was able to shop a near empty Target (pronounced Tar-zhay, obviously), and the experience was nearly euphoric. Yes, I may have overspent, and I have no idea what I'm going to do with that matching set of thermal wine sippy cups, but it was wonderful.

Maybe you'll get lucky because Target is open Labor Day, and maybe the store will be empty like it was for me last night and you'll get to spend more than a scant few moments inside its confines. The workers have to be there anyways, and if you stay distanced from them, keeping your mask on properly, it might be a very nice time.