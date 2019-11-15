Is Target Open On Thanksgiving 2019? It's Complicated

These days, you can't automatically assume your go-to retailers will be open on Thanksgiving since so many retailers want to get a jumpstart on Black Friday Sales. In the case of Target, their Thanksgiving 2019 hours, are a bit complicated.

Across the United States, Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day during the daytime, a customer service rep tells Romper. However, they will open at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 28 to kick off their Black Friday sale and stay open until 1:00 a.m. Friday morning, according to a Target press release. Stores will then re-open at 7:00 a.m. on Friday morning for Black Friday purists who refuse to leave their home before 12:01 a.m. the day after Thanksgiving.

There are some remarkable deals going on for Black Friday shopping at Target, too. Instant Pots will be on sale for $65, down from their usual retail price of $100, according to the Target Black Friday sales ad. Plus, the Fitbit Versa 2 will be on sale for $150, marked down from its regular price of $200. Flip through the sales ad for long enough and start mapping out your Black Friday game plan now, because you're certainly not the only one eyeing these deals.