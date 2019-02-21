Taylor Swift can be a bit mysterious where it concerns award shows. The singer typically doesn't give fans a heads up before showing up somewhere, and she's choosy about which events she decides to attend. Given these factors, it's fair to wonder, is Taylor Swift going to the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24? But she actually has a pretty good reason to attend.

Swift has skipped the Grammys for three years in a row, including the ceremony that took place on Sunday, Feb. 10. The "Reputation" songstress reportedly bailed on the event due to her hectic schedule filming the live-action movie Cats, according to Elle.

Interestingly enough, however, Swift had enough time to partake in the BAFTAs on the same night (which it had been reported she'd skip as well). Although she wasn't spotted at the actual awards show, she did make an appearance at an after-party with her rumored boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, according to E! News.

Alwyn starred in The Favourite, which won seven awards at the ceremony. "AHHHHH @thefavouritemoviejust won 7 @bafta awards !!! Bout to go give some high fives - thanks @stellamccartney for this dressss," Swift captioned a shot of herself in a gorgeous gown.

Considering The Favourite is up for 10 awards at the Oscars, it's reasonable to assume Swift will attend the bash. On the other hand, Swift is notoriously private about her relationship with Alwyn, so it's also possible she'll only grace the after-party. Plus there's her Cats schedule to sort out, as well.

Alwyn, however, wouldn't necessarily describe his relationship with Swift as private. "I don’t think [I'm more private] than anyone else," he told The Look. "I don’t think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I? And then that is defined as being ‘strangely private’. Fine. But I don’t think it is. I think it’s normal."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Definitions of privacy aside, it's clear Alwyn's style is working for Swift. "Taylor is so much happier without her personal life in the open," a source told Us Weekly. "She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is."

Given how happy the two are, it's really no surprise that engagement rumors have started to swirl. "Joe is very keen on proposing soon," a source told Us Weekly. "But he wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special. He’s her dream guy. Taylor’s going to be over the moon."

Although it remains to be seen whether Swift and Alwyn do get engaged, it's obvious she's quite busy at the moment. The performer has been busy filming Cats, which she recently discussed on her Instagram account.

"This trailer courtesy of Cats the film. Cat hair on my jacket courtesy of actual cats, Meredith and Olivia," she captioned a Jan. 28 selfie.

If Swift is on location in the UK during the Oscars, then it might be difficult for her to make her way to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on the night of Sunday, Feb. 24. But even if Swift doesn't attend, I have a feeling she'll still be rooting Alwyn on from afar.