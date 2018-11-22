Holiday flicks are some of the best movies to watch with your kids, because most of them feature family-friendly characters and storylines. Netflix’s new movie, The Christmas Chronicles, is a new holiday action and adventure film, with Kurt Russell tackling the role of a more modern and intimidating Santa. If you have young ones who get scared easily, you are probably wondering, is The Christmas Chronicles appropriate for kids under 10?

Netflix’s rating for The Christmas Chronicles is PG, which the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) classifies as a film requiring “parental guidance” due to material that may be too mature for young children. That being said, if you are concerned about your children getting scared or upset, it might be a good idea to jog through the movie before you show it to them.

According to Common Sense Media, the movie does not contain any sexual content — aside from a few married couples kissing and a slightly sexy song and dance by Santa— and there is a little bit of mild violence in the film — including a scene where Santa’s sleigh crashes along with a couple of fight scenes. But overall, you won’t find any overly scary scenes, nudity, or abusive language in The Christmas Chronicles. Common Sense Media rated the film for kids 10 and over, but because all families are different, it’s up to you as a parent to decide what’s appropriate for your family.

The movie comes from Home Alone and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone director, Chris Columbus, so you can expect the film to feature his adventurous tone. The Christmas Chronicles tells the story of two siblings — Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy (Judah Lewis) Pierce — who decide to catch Santa (Kurt Russell) on camera on Christmas Eve. While filming him, they sneak onto his sleigh, and secretly tape him from the backseat. But when they are discovered, they inadvertently startle Santa and his reindeer, causing the sleigh to crash. After realizing that they’ve jeopardize the holiday, the kids pull an all-nighter with Santa and his elves in hopes to save Christmas.

Actors Lewis and Camp, who portray the young siblings at the heart of the film, told Build that The Christmas Chronicles is a kid-friendly movie. Camp who was last seen in Big Little Lies opposite Reese Witherspoon, said that she was relieved to be in something that her young friends could watch. “I was so happy, because this is like one of the first things that actually my friends can see.” To that sentiment, Lewis added that he was inspired to do the film because the director, Clay Kaytis, said he was making a genuine movie not geared to any demographic. “One thing that Clay said really resonated with me — He said ‘We’re not making a children’s movie, we’re making a movie that we all love and believe in and it’s going to be appropriate for children,’ and I think that’s really a huge statement about this film.”

While the film’s cast and crew are pretty adamant that the movie is appropriate for kids, it’s still a good idea to check out the film or its trailer to get an idea of the content and tone. At the end of the day, the appropriateness of the film really comes down to your family's values, your parenting style, and your kids’ temperament and maturity level. If you find The Christmas Chronicles to be innocent enough, then you have the perfect holiday adventure to watch with your family. If you feel the movie is a little too mature for your kids, then you can always wait until next year to give it a go.