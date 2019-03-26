Calling all rock fans — The Dirt is on Netflix and this is not a drill. One of the biggest bands to ever exist in the '80s hair band era — Mötley Crüe — is about to show you exactly what goes on off the stage in the most fictional-but-not kind of way. The band, comprised of lead singer, Vince Neil, lead guitarist, Mick Mars, bassist, Nikki Sixx, and drummer, Tommy Lee, gained popularity with hits like "Dr. Feelgood," "Girls, Girls, Girls," and "Kickstart My Heart. But now, their infamous exploits are finally ready for the small screen. That said, I know you want to know if The Dirt is based on a true story, right? Buckle up, my friends, because The Dirt is about to take you on a wild ride.

If you're a Crüe fan, you may have already read the 2001 autobiography co-written with Neil Strauss, The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band, that described in graphic detail all the band's excessive exploits. That is where the new film, The Dirt, pulled its truest inspirations. An adaptation has been in the works for some time with Borat director, Larry Charles having tried to create an NC-17 version before the idea was scrapped. With Jackass director, Jeff Tremaine taking the lead on the project, The Dirt is finally ready to rock your face off — for better or worse. The Dirt is a look at the band's infamous reputation and how they earned it.

Tremaine, who's never scripted a show or film before The Dirt, told Ultimate Classic Rock he'd been nervous about the reaction of the band before the screening saying, "That's when it really hit me — the responsibility I had for telling these guys' story, when I was bringing a cut out to Tommy Lee’s house to show to him and Nikki Sixx."

Netflix on YouTube

As for what the film entails, well, you can probably expect some of the old "sex, drugs, and rock 'n roll" adage, because that's how they lived. The official Netflix description said of The Dirt: "In this unflinching biopic based on Mötley Crüe's best-selling book, four LA misfits navigate the monster highs and savage lows of music superstardom." Other stars said to appear are Machine Gun Kelly, Erin Ownbey, Iwan Rheon, and Douglas Booth, among others. Tremaine spoke to Loudwire about translating The Dirt (book) into film saying he's a fan first, "I’m from the world of skateboarding and BMX so Mötley Crüe was definitely on my radar. I’m a fan. It’s perfect music to skate to and destroy s--t, you know?"

As for how much of the book made it to the film, he added, "One, I’ve had to get their approval to shepherd this and tell their story. Past that, it's just been us diving in and using the book as the source — getting the story right and now its going back out to them and I want to hear what they say. So we will collaborate and I feel very much a real responsibility that I’m telling their story. They have to have approval. They’ve provided a great road map in the turn. So all those stories are fair game."

Even if you've never listened to the band before, The Dirt comes with a fresh soundtrack released simultaneously on March 22 that features the new single "The Dirt (Est. 1981)" and a rockin' rendition of Madonna's "Like a Virgin." You can also check out archived content they've uploaded to their YouTube channel for your viewing pleasure.