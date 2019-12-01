While there's enough content currently on Disney+ to keep you and the whole family entertained for months, some movies are noticeably missing from the streaming service's massive catalog. For example, the new Jungle Book isn't on Disney+ right now. But don't worry — the live-action versions of Mowgli and Baloo will be there soon enough.

As of November, the 2016 live-action remake of The Jungle Book is not on Disney+, but it will be available to stream eventually. The newest version of The Jungle Book will be available to watch on Disney+ on May 30, 2021. Yes, you read that correctly. The live-action remake of The Jungle Book won't be available to watch on Disney+ for more than a year and a half from now, so you'll want to hang tight until that day arrives.

The wait might be agonizing, but there are plenty of other Jungle Book titles that subscribers can watch on Disney+ in the meantime. Disney+ users can currently watch the 1967 animated version of The Jungle Book, The Jungle Book 2, and The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story, which is a live-action sequel to the animated film from 1998. Of course, these films are not the same thing as the 2016 version of The Jungle Book, but they still revolve around the same ideas found in Rudyard Kipling's novel published in 1894 with the same name.

Disney Music on YouTube

For those who would rather watch the newest film right this second, it's possible to do that too — just not on the Disney+. This remake of The Jungle Book is available to rent and purchase on iTunes right now so anyone can watch the movie on any of their Apple devices. Additionally, a digital copy can also instantly be purchased on Amazon for $19.99.

So, as Baloo would say, forget about your worries and your strife, the newest rendition of The Jungle Book will eventually join Disney+.