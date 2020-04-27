The fact that the Star Wars movies are on Disney+ has been a selling point for the relatively new streaming service, drawing in viewers who may not be as keen on Pixar movies and kids' content. But the collection was short a couple of movies — notably, the finale to the famous Skywalker saga. Fortunately, The Rise of Skywalker will be on Disney+ very soon. In celebration of Star Wars Day (May the 4th), Disney+ will release the film two months earlier than anticipated.

"The complete Skywalker Saga, all in one place. Start streaming all 9 films, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, on May the 4th, only on #DisneyPlus," Disney+ announced on Twitter Monday.

For anyone unfamiliar with the films, The Rise of Skywalker closes out the Star Wars saga, also known as the Skywalker saga. Making up the main line of Star Wars films, the saga began in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, which was originally titled Star Wars. With The Rise of Skywalker coming to Disney+, fans will be able to stream the entire set of films, all in one place, for the first time ever. If you were looking for a way to celebrate Star Wars Day, a movie marathon may just be the thing.

The Rise of Skywalker follows characters Finn and Poe as they lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order's plans to form a new Empire. Meanwhile, Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren.

On top of making the final film available for streaming, Disney+ will also offer the premiere of the eight-episode documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, and the series finale of the award-winning animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, according to the Star Wars website.

But the celebration doesn't stop with new content; Disney+ will also pay homage to the artists behind the Star Wars films with a "week-long concept art takeover on the service," which will serve as something like a digital art gallery. Each film and series will be displayed on May 4th with its original concept paintings. The display will showcase work from the lauded artists behind Star Wars, such as the legendary Ralph McQuarrie and Academy Award-winning artist, author, and production designer, Doug Chiang.

There is a lot to celebrate this Star Wars Day, not least of which is the chance to stream The Rise of Skywalker on Disney+. May the Fourth be with you, friends.