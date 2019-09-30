Below Deck Mediterranean wraps up this month, followed by a new season of Below Deck kicking off in its time slot one week later. So fans are understandably wondering what happened to the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4 reunion. On Sept. 3, Decider reported that there wouldn't be a reunion show this year, according to "an insider" close to the show. Unfortunately, Captain Sandy herself confirmed the news the next day via tweet.

"Sad, but true," she wrote, adding, "You can always catch up with our thoughts on this season on @BravoTV After Show. Thanks to all the fans & friends of #BelowDeckMed for your support & love thru all our seasons! We're not done yet...4 more episodes of S4 in the French Riviera."

Fans were obviously disappointed and immediately voiced their dismay downthread, pointing out that far less entertaining seasons of The Real Housewives franchise still get three weeks' worth of reunion shows. Meanwhile, this drama-packed season of Below Deck Med won't even get one. A fan tagged Andy Cohen in a tweet asking why the show won't be getting a post-season epilogue, and he actually responded, writing back, "Not my decision!" This is actually true, as Decider pointed out. While Cohen serves as a producer on The Real Housewives franchise, he actually doesn't have much to do with Below Deck Med production decisions. He just fills in as a host on the reunion show.

There's no official word yet on why there won't be a Below Deck Med Season 4 reunion, so it isn't clear if it was a scheduling issue, a ratings issue, or some other production obstacle. Unlike the iconic Real Housewives reunion shows, which are filmed in a grueling 12-hour joint interview at a very fancy venue, the Below Deck Mediterranean reunion shows tend to be a bit more casual. Last year, it simply comprised of the cast sitting on some extremely uncomfortable-looking bar stools, gathered in the Bravo Clubhouse in New York — a significantly smaller set than the sumptuous and well-appointed ones the Real Housewives get. There were also fewer ballgowns, as the Below Deck Med cast opted for sensible cocktail attire.

Among the hot topics fans won't get to see unpacked on a reunion show this season are former Sirocco Chef Mila Kolomeitseva's homophobic comments. She still has yet to publicly acknowledge them, and it's reasonable to assume viewers were looking forward to watching her get grilled on the exchange by Cohen.

Plus, where are Aesha and Jack now? Are they still together? What did Captain Sandy and the crew think of all the hirings and firings this season? The staff rearrangements this summer were dizzying. And when will Colin's "June, June, Hannah" rap be available for download? For now, fans will have to make do with the individual Below Deck Med After Show interviews, which can be found on Bravo's website or on YouTube.

The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4 finale airs Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.