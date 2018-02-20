Is There A March For Our Lives In New York? Here's What You Need To Know

Seventeen people were killed on Feb. 14 when a 19-year-old assailant with an AR-15 rifle fired bullets through the halls of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. It was the deadliest school shooting since 26 lives were claimed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012 — and the brave survivors, who've seen this happen around the country one too many times already, will march for political action against gun violence on March 24 with March For Our Lives 2018. While locations and specifics are still being officially determined, many are wondering, is there a March For Our Lives in New York? New York City will most certainly be having a march, but stay tuned for details.

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was the 18th this year, according to Politico, though that number has been debated. Still, we are only about seven weeks into the year, which means that there’s a school shooting every 2.5 days. The Parkland shooting has become the ninth deadliest single-day mass shooting in modern American history, CNN reported. There have been 34 mass shootings in general this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which, together, have claimed 60 lives... again, just seven weeks into the year.

Gun violence breaks the heart of Americans time and time again, and, this time, the survivors are mobilizing a much-needed movement. "People are saying that it’s not time to talk about gun control — and we can respect that,” Cameron Kasky, an 11th-grader at the Parkland school, told ABC's This Week. "Here’s a time: March 24th in every single city. We are going to be marching together as students begging for our lives."

The march will largely focus on mass shootings, such as the tragedies in Las Vegas; Sutherland Springs, Texas; Marshall County, Kentucky; and Parkland, Florida that happened in just the past five months alone, according to Vox.

According to the site, students and their families "will take to the streets of Washington D.C. to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today." The mission statement reads:

Not one more. We cannot allow one more child to be shot at school. We cannot allow one more teacher to make a choice to jump in front of a firing assault rifle to save the lives of students. We cannot allow one more family to wait for a call or text that never comes. Our schools are unsafe. Our children and teachers are dying. We must make it our top priority to save these lives.

The idea behind March For Our Lives is simple: to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address the epidemic of mass school shootings that has become all too familiar.

Those interested in walking in the D.C. march can sign up online for updates on the march. But those based in New York City and the surrounding areas can still stand with the students in D.C. and march in their own community. March For Our Lives is not only exclusive to Washington D.C., and there will be more details announced for more cities if students sign up on the March For Our Lives website, according to Hollywood Life.

Until then, those in the New York area can keep an eye on the NYC - March For Our Lives Facebook page for updates. As of now, the only details are that the march will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time, and the organizers are working hand in hand with several local NYC students and gun violence prevention allies.

"We are honored and fired up to be part of this important event," the page reads. "Stay tuned as we decide on details like location, time, etc. You will hear it here first!!!"

As of now, there 4.6 thousand people attending on Facebook, and more than 21,000 interested in the event, so it promises to be a powerful one.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.