Is Whole Foods Open On Easter 2020? Call Your Store First

All across the country stores are temporarily closing due to stay-at-home orders, but grocery stores like Whole Foods have remained open because they are considered essential businesses. Given that they are still operating, is Whole Foods open on Easter 2020 for families to grab some last minute food for a quarantined celebration? The short answer is yes, but don't head to the store before calling them.

Outside of Easter, most Whole Foods stores are open daily from 8 am to 8 pm. Additionally, every day of the week they are allowing people 60+ years old to come shop an hour before the store opens to the general public, according to Whole Foods representative, Rebeka Mora. As for Easter (which is Sunday, April 12), Mora says, "all Whole Foods Market stores are open on Easter with adjusted hours" and they will still be offering the first hour of shopping to shoppers who are 60+.

So, you can count on your local store to be open, but not for their regular hours. If you're brave enough to leave quarantine, be sure to call the store ahead of time to confirm when they are open before you go.

If you're not comfortable leaving home, you may be able to have your Whole Foods order delivered to you if you're an Amazon Prime member (but their delivery service is busy, so you'll most likely need to schedule it a few days in advance). Either way, Whole Foods has your back this Easter.