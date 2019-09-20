On Emmys night, fans of all kinds of pop culture will scan the red carpet looking for their favorite stars. What are they wearing? What will they say? And fans of the show Euphoria will undoubtedly be on the watch for one of their favorite stars: Zendaya. So is Zendaya going to the Emmys this year? Good news: the actress is more than an attendee in 2019.

Zendaya will indeed be at the 2019 Emmy Awards as she's one of the presenters, according to Deadline, so she will have plenty of face time on Sunday night. No word yet of what category she’ll be presenting in, according to E! News, though, so be sure to tune in to find out. The actress will be joined by lots of other big stars as presenters, such as Michael Douglas, Taraji P. Henson, Angela Bassett, and Naomi Watts as E! News reported. Late-night fans can also be on the lookout for Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, according to Variety.

This year the entire night will take place without an overall host, for just the fourth time in Emmys' history, according to Good Housekeeping. The CEO of Fox Entertainment, Charlie Collier, previously told press members at the Television Critics Association that while there's no host, there will be plenty of entertainment and time dedicated to honoring this year's winners and nominations.

"What’s interesting about this year to me is how many amazing shows we’re saying goodbye to. You’ve got Game of Thrones, our own Empire, Veep, and Big Bang Theory…" he said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "If you have a host and an opening number, that’s 15, 20 minutes you can’t use to honor the shows… We will go hostless this year and I think it will give us more time to honor those shows."

Sounds like a good plan if they truly use the time to actually reflect on some of this great entertainment. But one thing that some people think has been overlooked is an Emmy nomination for Zendaya in Euphoria. She’s brilliant and deserves to win, said 60 percent of respondents to a survey done by Gold Derby.

On the show, she plays against type as a girl who’s fallen back into drugs after a stint in rehab. But it wasn't a snub in the sense some may have suspected; the lack of nomination was actually due to the strange rules that govern the Emmy nominations.

The cutoff for shows to be in consideration is May 31 and Euphoria didn’t wrap until early August, according to Men’s Health, so the show simply wasn't eligible for any nominations this year. Still, fans were bummed, but they are already prepared to hand Zendaya an award next year.

Zendaya's creative leap into much darker material than what she was previously known for — Spider-Man: Homecoming, for example — has certainly paid off and fans are ready to see Zendaya get some recognition. In the meantime, though, fans can enjoy Zendaya and all the other presenters at the 71st Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, on Fox.