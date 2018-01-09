Ivanka Trump Tweeted Support For Oprah’s Golden Globes Speech, & The Internet Is Truly Perplexed

The Golden Globes aired on Sunday evening, and even if you missed it and most of the coverage of the event since, it's hard to miss what people are saying about Oprah's speech from the awards show. Oprah accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, and her acceptance speech included some pretty moving words about speaking your truth, and how "a new day is on the horizon" for women and girls when it comes to harassment, discrimination, and abuse. The daughter of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, tweeted support for Oprah's speech on Monday night, and the internet was a little... confused, to say the least.

Ivanka even used the now infamous #TimesUp hashtag in her tweet, and Twitter had a lot of opinions about it. It seems just a bit hypocritical on her part to try to join the movement or claim solidarity with it, because in the past, Ivanka has defended her father, who has been accused of harassment and assault by at least 17 women, according to Vanity Fair. Trump has either denied the accusations or said that he doesn't know the accusers. A representative for Trump has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

And those accusations against her father don't exactly suggest Ivanka's completely on board with believing all women who share their truths, as Oprah suggested in her speech.

This story is developing...