This Is Us is known for its epic twists and the "Super Bowl Sunday" episode was no different, particularly when it came to figuring out the mystery behind Jack Pearson's death. Last we saw, a fire had set the Pearson house aflame, leaving many to believe that this was how Jack would meet his maker. But here's the thing — Jack didn't die in the fire on This Is Us and Twitter is downright confused about it.

Picking up right where the last episode left off, Jack awoke to find his house set aflame. Being the perfect human being that he is, he made sure to get the kids and Rebecca to safety, even going into both Randall and Kate's rooms to retrieve them. He also burned his hands while holding a mattress between him, Kate, and the fire. And when Kate was screaming for her dog to come out of the fire, Jack went back in to get him. This had to be where they lose him forever, right? It would definitely explain Kate's sensitivity for dogs. But alas, that was just a red herring. Jack walked out the front dog with the dog in his arms, making it seem like the worst had to be over. Except we know it's not and Twitter doesn't know what to think.

More to come...