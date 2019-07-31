Most moms-to-be likely have an idea of what their birth experiences will be like, though you can never really know what to expect, of course. And one Bachelor alum experienced this first hand recently. Not long after announcing she had officially welcomed her second child to her brood, Jade Roper revealed she gave birth in a closet, and, understandably, described the experience as one of the "scariest moments" of her life.

Roper and fellow Bachelor alum Tanner Tolbert welcomed their second child, a son, on Tuesday, July 30, according to People. But just a few hours after initially revealing that she had given birth, Roper shared on Instagram that she "accidentally gave birth" to their son in their master closet.

Just hours after she had given birth, Roper took to Instagram to share a few details from her incredible birth story. "I've been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not at all what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely," she wrote in the caption of the photo.

"I'll share my whole birth story soon, but long story short, my water broke and 75 minutes later I have birth to our healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet." .

The photo Roper posted to her Instagram Story shows just how incredible of a moment this was for her. Everything about this photo is amazing — from the first responders, to the shoes in the background, which show that she did indeed, give birth in a closet.

Roper wrote on Instagram that she was hesitant to share her story at first. "I was going to share the happy, cute, Instagrammable pics first, but this felt right to me," she wrote. "So incredibly grateful for the support system we had and for this beautiful boy I get to hold in my arms." But thank goodness she shared it; fans can't get enough of how real the photo is and how it captures such an amazing moment.

"Now that's the most dramatic delivery ever," Bachelor host, Chris Harrison, joked.

"Wowwww, you are a superwoman," Bachelor alum and mom of two, Catherine Lowe, commented. "So so happy that you and baby are safe and healthy!"

"My hero," former Bachelorette, Kaitlin Bristowe, wrote.

Roper was able to safely make it to the hospital after giving birth, according to a post on Tolbert's Instagram account, and it appears that everyone is doing very well, including their daughter, Emmy, who turns a year old next month, according to People. "Baby boy threw us for a curveball last night...but him and his mom are healthy and all is well...," he wrote in the caption of the photo.

Now that their bundle of joy is here, the new parents are on to tackling much larger issues — like picking out the perfect name for their son. Earlier this month, the couple enlisted the help of their Instagram followers to help narrow down the list of their favorite names, according to What To Expect. The final four names? Reed, Beckett, Brooks, and Easton.

Needless to say, Roper is one strong mama, so picking a name for her sweet baby boy will hopefully be a piece of cake.