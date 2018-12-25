Happy holidays! In addition to festive celebrations, family gatherings, amazing food, and gift exchanges, 'tis the season for special announcements. You know the type I'm talking about — both engagement and pregnancy. There's just something about this time of year that inspires people to pop the question and/or to spill their baby news. And celebrities are no exception to this. In fact, on Christmas Day it was revealed that Jamie Otis is expecting her second child with husband Doug Hehner.

As ET Online reported, the Married At First Sight star took to Instagram on Dec. 25 to share a photo of her family of three — along with a teaser message instructing followers to tune into her podcast for an extra-special present. "M E R R Y C H R I S T M A S, guys!!!💫🎅🏼✨," Otis captioned the shot of herself, Hehner, and their 16-month-old daughter, Henley Grace. "We prepared a special gift just for YOU and left it under the tree!🎄Errr, I mean in your inbox💌 This is one of the best gifts we’ve ever been given ourselves and we CANNOT wait to share it with you!😊." In order to receive their "gift," followers were instructed to check out Otis and Hehner's new podcast, Hot Marriage Cool Parents, which launched on Christmas Day.

The secret Christmas present, of course, is the fact that they're expecting their second child, according to People. “We’re expanding the family. Jamie and Doug are now pregnant and we’re going to be parents of two,” Hehner said in the podcast. “Henley’s going to be a big sister. Something we’ve been trying for a while has finally come to fruition and I can’t wait to meet our little baby boy."

“Yeah, you hope it’s a boy," Otis interjected, adding that she "wants Gracie to have a sister."

“The way I’m feeling it’s going to be a boy," Hehner maintained.

Hehner and Otis' baby news comes after they shared in April that they were ready to start trying for another child. “Officially trying for baby number✌🏼!!!🤰🏼,” Otis captioned an Instagram photo of her family of three. She went on to explain that she and Hehner hadn't been able to have sex since welcoming Henley in August 2017. “This is TMI, but *it* hurt so bad that it wasn’t even physically possible to do *it,*” Otis explained. “But we have finally been able to be intimate!!! …it’s only taken 8 months for *it* to stop hurting. (This is the kinda stuff no one talks about so I had no idea how bad it’d be!!) …But we’re finally working on makin’ Gracie a little sibling to play with.”

In September of this year, Otis took to Instagram to share with her followers that she had experienced a chemical pregnancy. As E! Online reported, the hopeful mom-to-be shared a photo of a faintly positive pregnancy test on Aug. 31. "If I stare long enough I see the faintest “+” sign...Do you see it or am I just cray cray?! 😂👶🏼🙏," Otis wrote. "I’ll take all the baby dust, prayers & positivity you wanna send our way! SO HOPEFUL RIGHT NOW!🤞🏼🤰🏼🙏🏻🤗🙌🏼💘."

Just a few days later — on Sept. 2 — the reality star revealed what had happened. "Sorry I’ve been MIA, this very bizarre positive pregnancy test then negative test then faint positive lines gave me hope that Gracie was going to become a big sis in 9 months, but the night before last I began having terrible contraction-like pains & spotting," Otis wrote on Instagram. "Then over the night full blown everything - if you know what i mean.😢I’m a nurse so I had my suspicions; but my midwife confirmed I had a chemical pregnancy."

If you remember, Otis lost her first pregnancy due to extremely low amniotic fluid — and ended up delivering a still baby boy named John at just 17 weeks along. Having experienced pregnancy loss not once but twice so far, Hehner and Otis could very well be feeling a bit nervous at this point too. However, it's clear that they're also super excited about giving their toddler a baby sibling. I wish them the best as they embark on this journey toward a little brother or sister for Henley!

