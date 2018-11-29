It's a happy day in the Kramer household. That's because Jana Kramer gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday, her second child with Mike Caussin. Spoiler alert: the infant is incredibly cute.

Fans might remember that Kramer suffered multiple miscarriages before getting pregnant with her second child. "I don’t want I’m sorry or sympathy," she wrote on Instagram in December 2017 about her struggle. "I just don’t want to feel alone. And I know I’m not."

But six months later in June, Kramer shared the happy news with fans that Jolie, her 2-year-old daughter, would be a big sister.

Then in July, Kramer took to Instagram to share that she and Caussin were expecting a boy. “I was convinced it was a girl,” Kramer told Us Weekly about the surprise. “Like, absolutely convinced with how sick I’ve been and the cravings I’ve had."

Cut to November, and Kramer's baby boy — who she named Jace Joseph Caussin — is finally here.

"Welcome to the world Jace Joseph Caussin," Kramer wrote in an Instagram post featuring her newborn. "Our hearts are so full. Thank you to all our friends and family and all of you who have supported Mike and I and our growing family."

Aww. What a precious photo, right? The love in this photo is truly touching.

As for the little guy's stats? Jace was born in "Los Angeles at 7:53 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 12 oz., and measuring 20.5 inches," his parents confirmed to People.

Following the of Jace, fans took to Kramer's Instagram account to send their well wishes.

"Congratulations on the birth of your precious baby boy!!!" someone said.

Another person chimed in: "Just beautiful! Congrats to the whole family!"

"Congrats!! It's my son’s birthday today too!! ) He’s 2!!"

What's funny about the timing of this birth is an Instagram post Kramer wrote one day before Jace's arrival.

"No denying there is a giant baby in this photo! Family of 3 about to be 4!!!! #holysh*t," Kramer joked.

Yep, it sounds like Kramer knew Jace was about to make his debut when she penned that post. Momma is one heck of a trooper.

Going back to the name, Kramer teased the moniker at the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh fall fashion show in New York City in August.

“It goes really good with Jolie,” she told People.

I agree with Kramer that Jace pairs well with Jolie. Although I didn't forsee Kramer sticking with the "J" theme, I'm happy she did. I bet the shared letter will bring the siblings even closer.

Speaking of bringing people closer together, baby Jace has strengthened Caussin and Kramer's bond.

“Babies and having other kids don’t save a marriage but for us, this baby truly has been a savior for us in a way that we’ve really done our work and gotten dirty,” she told People about resolving her past issues with Caussin.

Once again, congrats to Caussin, Kramer, and Jolie on their new family member. The family deserves nothing but love and happiness during this special time.

This first-time mom wants to have a home birth, but is she ready? Watch how a doula supports a military mom who's determined to have a home birth in Episode One of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for the next three episodes, launching every Monday starting November 26.