Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin Reveal They Aren't Ruling Out More Kids In the Future

Some people know before they even start a family exactly how many children they want. Others might have a vague idea — but then wind up changing their minds once they're knee-deep in diapers, teething, and potty training. Still other parents find themselves firmly in the one-and-done camp. (Because caring for tiny humans is freaking hard.) However large your family ultimately does (or doesn't) become, it's definitely a big deal when you realize you're either open to the idea of adding another child into the mix, or totally, 100-percent done. And recently, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin revealed they aren't ruling out more kids in the future.

Yep, you read that correctly. The country music star and her former NFL player husband — who currently have two children — hinted they very well could be adding to their family sometime down the line. Just in a different way. During an interview with E! Online, Kramer and Caussin recently dished on everything from her postpartum body to family planning. "Mike will say if you asked us six months ago, we would have said hell no we're not having another kid," Jana told the publication on Friday, Jan. 4. "We think we're done but we really want to adopt. That's been something I've always wanted to do, he's wanted to do. Right now, we don't have millions of dollars. We don't have nannies for days. We're moving into our house in Nashville this year. I do think we are done but I don't know."

Considering the couple has had some serious relationship hurdles to clear — including Caussin cheating on Kramer with multiple women when their daughter Jolie was an infant according to Us Weekly — they have come pretty darn far in the past few years. "We're not ready to close the door on anything. It's pretty cool that we're in that place where we can look that far ahead because a year ago, we couldn't have done that," Caussin told E! Online. "She wasn't in a place to do that. She wasn't ready to look that far ahead. She wasn't sure if even a year ago, if a year from now that we were going to be together so the fact that we are able to consider that is awesome."

If you remember, Kramer and Caussin welcomed their second child — a baby boy they named Jace — in November, ET Online reported. "Welcome to the world Jace Joseph Caussin," Kramer wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the proud parents loving on their newborn son. "Our hearts are so full. Thank you to all our friends and family and all of you who have supported Mike and I and our growing family."

It was back in June that Kramer revealed she was pregnant after suffering multiple miscarriages, People reported. "We have a rainbow baby on the way & couldn’t be more excited!" she captioned her Instagram post. "Jolie is going to be a big sister & we’re becoming a family of 4!"

Kramer's rainbow baby news came seven months after sharing she had suffered a miscarriage in December 2017. As Today reported, she posted an Instagram photo of herself holding an ultrasound image, alongside a powerful message, "1-3. Today I am 1-3," Kramer wrote. "This unfortunately isn’t my first loss. When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop but I know for reasons like this we have to wait. So because we don’t tell many, we have to suffer silently... and suffering silently was my thing in the past, but it’s not now." She continued:

For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other. You don’t need to feel alone and maybe that’s me talking to myself but if you need a place to share, I’m here for you.

Perhaps it's these past pregnancy losses that have Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin considering adoption as an option. Or maybe adoption is just something that's always been a desire of theirs. Either way, I'm not sure I would have been able to entertain the possibility of more children less than three months after giving birth. (In fact, now that I'm only days away from delivering my fourth child, I know for sure this is my final pregnancy.) So I'm gonna go ahead and take this mention of adoption as a done deal. Because if you can picture yourself with another one while you're still in the trenches of newborn-related sleep deprivation, it's probably going to happen one way or another.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.