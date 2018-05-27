Picking the perfect stroller can be a painstaking process and safety always comes first. That's why Jané is recalling 800 of its strollers due to a strangulation and entrapment hazard, according to Consumer Reports. Romper's request for comment from Jané regarding the recall was not immediately returned.

The recall affects just those 800 Muum strollers that were sold between July 2016 and August 2017 at outlets such as Albee Baby, Baby World, Kidsland, Toys "R" US, Dainty Baby, USA Baby stores, and of course, on Amazon. It's possible that the stroller was also sold on other websites, too, as Consumer Reports noted.

The recalled strollers were sold in dark gray and black, light gray and black, blue and black, and green and black and have "Muum by Jané" printed on the front and side frames and on the handle, according to a recall report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Consumer Reports added that "Jané” and “Muum,” “Jané USA LLC,” “Muum US 5399US/S85” or “S47,” “S49,” “S46” are printed on a label on the leg of the stroller.

There haven't been any injuries, according to the CPSC, but the potential hazard is that an unharnessed kid could pass between the stroller seat and armrest, risking their head getting caught in the process. If you have one of the strollers, stop using it and contact the company for a free repair, which includes replacing the armrest. You can contact the company at by phone at 844-200-7971, by email at info@jane-usa.com, or via its website, jane-usa.com. You can keep using the stroller while you wait for the new armrest as long as you remove the old one and then harness your child properly in it, according to Parents.

The recall comes six months after Consumer Reports reportedly alerted the CPSC and Jané about federal safety violation. The Muum stroller has been on its "Don't Buy: Safety Risk" since then. CPSC told Consumer Reports that they were the first to report the potential strangulation risk.

Don Huber, director of product safety for Consumer Reports said in a statement to the outlet:

We applaud Jané for taking seriously the finding from our testing. In addition, we commend Jané for taking the initiative to work with the CPSC to recall the affected products in a timely manner, before a single child was injured.

The CPSC is dedicated to making strollers safer for all kids. If you ever wonder why strollers can be so pricey, it likely has to do with the tight regulations. Every single stroller has be "built, tested and labeled" with mechanisms that reduce instances of broken or detached wheels, seatbelts that a kid can unfasten themselves, hinges that pinch or cut, and parking brake problems. The new standards were set in 2015 after the agency realized that there were way too many accidents involving strollers, as Parents reported.

Parents reported that CPSC staff reviewed over 1,200 stroller-related incidents, including four deaths and 360 injuries between 2008 and 2012. It hopes that the new standards will result in a decrease of stroller related death or injuries, as it did in the case of Jané.

So far, it seems to be working, according to Fatherly. In 2017, there were only three recalls affecting four models and 758,000 stroller, although there were some injuries before each of the recalls happened. Defects ranged from breakable legs to hinges that disengage to full strollers that inexplicably fold up while you push them down the street. "All were fixed with free repair kits or were replaced," the outlet reported.

If you ever feel like there's a safety issue with your stroller, you can contact the CPSC directly and make sure that they can get on the case.