If you’re looking for holiday clothes for your kids, or you just can’t resist a mini three-piece suit, then you've probably been scouring all the collections out right now. There are so many great finds, but a really incredible one is the collaboration between Janie and Jack and Harlem’s Fashion Row. The organizations teamed up to debut three capsule collections by designers Kimberly Goldson, Kristian Lorén, and Richfresh. The goal of the partnership was to increase diversity in fashion by showcasing the work of these multicultural designers, and the result is stunning clothes for lucky kids.

Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) is an arts and entertainment organization with a mission to “discover and showcase emerging talent of color through a platform of national events and customized multi-platform programs,” per a press release for the collaboration. The Instagram page for HFR says that less than 1% of designers sold in major department stores are of color, which is staggering, and HRF is working to bridge that gap.

Of the partnership, Shelly Walsh, senior vice president and general manager of Janie and Jack, said, "Together, we hope to inspire the next generation to lift each other up, celebrate creativity and individuality, and above all treat everyone with love and respect.” In addition to the collaboration, Janie and Jack donated $25,000 to HFR's philanthropic initiative, Icon360.

On Oct. 10, the collection, which has been in the works since January and is priced from $19-$139, debuted with a virtual event hosted by Zhuri James, the 5-year-old daughter of Lebron James (she also has a hit YouTube channel, All Things Zhuri).

Lindsey Boice/Janie and Jack

You can watch the Janie and Jack X Harlem's Fashion Row launch party on YouTube and take a look at the collection, which is now available on Janie and Jack. Take a peek at some of the beautiful clothes below and prepare to feel envious of your child's closet (and their new chic belt bag).

1. A Printed Tuxedo Jacket Kimberly Goldson Floral Tux Jacket Janie And Jack | $79 Available In Sizes 12-18M- 12Y see on janie and jack Regardless of whether or not your child has a formal event coming up, they'll find an excuse to wear a floral tuxedo. This piece is designed by Project Runway alum Kimberly Goldson, who looked to her nieces when designing her capsule. Her designs include matching floral tuxedo pants, a dress, shoes, and headband in the same print, plus other gorgeous items like a puff-sleeve top and a tulle skirt. I love how the tux is totally gender neutral.

2. An Ombre Party Dress Kristian Loren Glitter Tulle Dress Janie And Jack | $139 Available In Sizes 12-18M- 12Y see on janie and jack This dress was created by Philadelphia-born designer Kristian Loren, whose background in dance influenced her collection for Janie and Jack. Her designs include soft pinks and grays, and blend ruffles and tulles with playful, functional silhouettes like sweatshirts or pleated shorts. The ombre colors in this glittery tulle dress work year-round, and it could be layered over a long-sleeved shirt and tights for a wintery outfit.