Parenting can be tricky, but fortunately, there's usually someone to lend a hand or give advice when you need it. For example, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Archie, some of their famous friends, like Beyoncé and JAY-Z, have offered them some sage advice. In fact, the couples recently crossed paths during the London premiere of The Lion King and during their greeting on the red carpet, JAY-Z was heard giving parenting advice to Prince Harry and Markle. And, honestly, what he had to say is actually a great reminder for all parents.

Unsolicited advice is typically the worst, especially when it comes to parenting. But it's inevitable and sometimes it's actually worth hearing, like what JAY-Z, who shares three kids — 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 2-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir — with Beyoncé, decided to share with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday. As it turns out, the rapper gave the new parents a pretty important heads-up about avoiding burning out, which can happen fast — especially with a new baby.

Emily Andrews, royal correspondent for The Sun, shared on Twitter, along with several photos of the two couples talking together, that JAY-Z told Prince Harry and Markle, "The best advice I can give you, always find some time for yourself." This bit of advice from JAY-Z can be easy to forget when you're a new parent — newborns are demanding and many new parents are so deep in it they often forget about their own needs.

And sometimes even just a night out, like Prince Harry, Markle, JAY-Z, and Beyonce's, is just what you need. Though it's unclear where 2-month-old Archie was during the premiere, Andrews also tweeted that Beyoncé told Prince Harry and Markle that their twins, Rumi and Sir, were back home in the United States.

Prince Harry and Markle haven't been out much since their son was born, though both have gone on a few engagements, so hopefully they've been able to have some much-needed time for themselves in between outings and late-night feedings.

Before Sunday's outing, the former Suits actress made her first public appearance following her son's birth at the Trooping the Colour, according to Town & Country, appearing in a carriage with Prince Harry and other members of the royal family. Archie was not visible to the public, but was said to be near by so Markle could "tend" to him when needed, as Marie Claire reported. And beyond The Lion King premiere on Sunday, she's been spotted at other events, like a polo match with Archie in tow, according to People, and at Wimbledon, according to E! News.

Prince Harry has been much more active in public, and, like the doting dad he is, he often talks about Archie even when he's not with him. In May, for example, during a visit to the Oxford Children's Hospital, Prince Harry revealed to Ida Scullard, the mother of a patient at the facility, that he and Markle had some difficult days with Archie after his birth according to E! News, but also noted that he couldn't imagine life without his son. Scullard told the outlet, "[Harry] said he's getting used to the baby now and how Archie has fitted into family life. He said he just feels part of the family and he can't imagine life without his son." Aww!

Adjusting to parenthood is exhausting and certainly isn't easy, but it all happens so fast. And luckily, in addition to their own loving families, Prince Harry and Markle have famous and experienced friends to lean on when they need advice.