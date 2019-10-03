If you’re a '90s kid, you may remember the enormous JCPenney holiday catalog that would arrive with a thud in late October. To be honest, I haven’t really given the department store much of a thought since then. That is, until recently, when I learned that JCPenney has a new dog brand, Paw & Tail, and it’s actually really chic and practical.

You may not know this yet, but your dog deserves a special hook just for their leash. They want a cute little treat holder, and if you’re going to call them your best friend, then the least you can do is buy them a fleece pillow (that you can cozy up to, too). A gingham dog bowl may be a nice addition to your home, but it doesn’t end there, you’ll probably want to put said bowl onto a matching gingham placemat so your pup can dine with elegance and style. These sweet items, and many more, can all be found in the Paw & Tail collection.

JCPenney has been in business for 117 years, and as you may have heard, they’ve been having a bit of a tough time recently. The department store sales dropped 9 percent in the second quarter of 2019 and earlier this year, it announced plans to close 27 stores in 13 states, according to reporting done by Business Insider. All may not be lost for the retailer, who clearly knows that humans are borderline (mmm, okay full-blown) obsessed with their pups, and have given us pet products we didn’t know we needed.

A Paws-itively Adorable Wall Hook Galvanized Wall Hook Paw & Tail | $22 $13 see on JCPenney Maybe the pet line is a last ditch effort, or maybe it’s a stroke of genius, all I know is that my dog’s birthday is on November 15th, and I’ll be adding to cart on JCPenney. Who could predict that this day would come? Not, I folks, but it's a strange time to be alive. If you haven’t heard me talk about my dog before, then we probably haven’t talked. I will admit that when it comes to buying things for her, my usual minimalist mindset goes out the window. I scoff at “Live Laugh Love” signs, yet I have a sign above her food bowl that says “Home Is Where Your Dog Is”. Yes, it’s the cheesiest thing ever, but here I am, considering buying a pillow with the same words on it from the Paw & Tail collection. Beyond just cute decor, the line offers pragmatic solutions to pet-owner problems like tangled leashed or bulky food storage bin (her plastic food bin is chewed through the top and I can’t imagine that I’m alone in this).

A Dog Food Holder With Matching Scoop Dog Food Storage Canister Paw & Tail | $30 $17 see on jcpenney It’s also the beginning of the rainy season in Portland, where I live, which means my backyard is muddy for eight months straight. It doesn’t matter how feverishly I use my Swiffer (I seriously look like one of those women in the ads, except with a much more annoyed expression on my face) there will be little black muddy paw prints all over the white tile kitchen floor. This is exactly why I want the cute Paw & Tail indoor/outdoor doormat that says “Wipe Your Paws.” Now if only my dog could read.

A Friendly-Reminder Doormat Wipe Your Paws Doormat 18 x 30 Paw & Tail | $20 $12 see on jcpenney I’m so excited that there’s more to JCPenney than awkward Christmas card photo shoots. This fall, the store has some cute boots, necessary kitchen items, and of course, these fun Paw & Tail items that look elevated but won't break the bank. In fact, each item in the collection costs under $40.

A Bed As Cute As Yours Paw & Tail Gingham Dog Bed Set JCPenney | $24 See On JCPenney How chic is this gingham bed? Not only is it super cozy, but it comes with a pillow and blanket, because you know your pup needs all the bedding accessories to actually get a good night's sleep.

A Proper Mug Dog Mom Mug JCPenney | $12 $7 See On JCPenney Really, there is no point in hiding what you most identify with. This super minimalist mug is quirky without being gaudy and it's not the kind of mug you'd be ashamed to walk around with at work. It'll actually work as a pretty great icebreaker - go ahead and try it!