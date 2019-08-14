Maternity clothes have come a long way in recent years, with on-trend and fashionable clothes becoming more accessible for expecting women. Now, creating a work wardrobe for pregnant people is easier than ever thanks to the The J.Crew X HATCH collaboration of professional maternity clothes. This collection makes it easy to dress sharp and accommodate the changing body all at once.

Launching on August 14, 2019, the J.Crew x Hatch collaboration brings new avenues to both brands. It marks J.Crew's first foray into maternity dressing, as well as Hatch's first collection of professional clothes. Best of all, the collection was designed by a team of working mothers. Their real-life input has helped create a variety of dresses, blazers, and more to make getting dressed a breeze during every trimester.

Following the collection's initial launch, all styles will be available on the websites for both J.Crew and HATCH. Prices will range from $60 to $298, and the line will offer maternity versions of J.Crew's popular regent blazer and its résumé dress. Available in dark blue, black, gray, and red shades, the pieces mix and match with one another nicely. Now people in all stages of life can rock these seriously stylish threads, from the first trimester to the postpartum days, because finding a workwear wardrobe for the pregnant body is easier than ever. Get a peak at the new products below.

1. Dress Image Courtesy Of J.Crew x HATCH Collection Résumé dress, $228 Available in red, black, and a checkered gray pattern, this great dress would work with just about any wardrobe. It's minimal enough to pair with nearly any accessory, so it can be worn many different ways. Plus, the seams and neckline give it a little added interest.

2. Patterned Dress Image Courtesy Of J.Crew x HATCH Collection Caftan dress, $168 This long-sleeved maxi dress can go from the office to weekend brunch with no problem. It's a versatile piece that you'll wear well into your postpartum days as well. Just throw it on and you're ready for any occasion in a flash.

3. Blouse Image Courtesy Of J.Crew x HATCH Collection Ruffle popover shirt, $178 Also available in solid black and a patterned blue shade, this silk top is equal parts comfy and professional. The seams and slightly ruffled collar offer a little extra visual interest, too. You can see the influence of both J.Crew's timeless style and HATCH's chic approach to maternity wear in this top.

4. Pants Image Courtesy Of J.Crew x HATCH Collection Cameron pant, $128 Yes to maternity pants. Also available in red, black, and blue shades, these pants will be right at home in any professional setting. Plus they're all neutral enough to go with just about any top from a crisp button-down to a super casual T-shirt.

5. Sweater Dress Image Courtesy Of J.Crew x HATCH Collection Balloon-sleeve sweater dress, $168 Can you say cozy? This long-sleeved, turtleneck maternity sweater dress will keep you comfy in even the iciest of air-conditioned offices and comes in a neutral light gray or fun, bubblegum pink. It's like wearing a hug — a very chic hug.

6. Blazer Image Courtesy Of J.Crew x HATCH Collection Regent blazer, $248 Notches at the collar give this blazer a little added detail. It's also available in red. If you're the type of person who loves a good blazer, this maternity version is a classic and you can wear it for months to come. You don't even have to banish it to the back of the closet or Goodwill after baby arrives.

7. Trench Coat Image Courtesy Of J.Crew x HATCH Collection Trench cape, $298 This trench coat cape offers so many styling opportunities. Unbuttoned and fastened with the attached belt in an especially cool look. Pair it with any dress or sweater-and-pants combo in your closet for an instantly elevated-yet-casual look.

8. T-shirt Image Courtesy Of J.Crew x HATCH Collection "Chief Mama Officer" boatneck t-shirt, $60 For casual Fridays or any time you're off duty, this clever tee tells it like it is. When matched with a sharp pair of pants or work skirt, this top gives a playful modernity to your look. Hey, it just proves you're ready to transition into this new role like a boss.

9. Skirt Image Courtesy Of J.Crew x HATCH Collection Pencil skirt, $118 The basic work skirt is a wardrobe essential, so this one is definitely worth your consideration. Pair it with a comfy sweater to make those work days a little cozier. Or match it with a button-down top to keep the look corporate chic. Whatever your taste, the carefully curated J.Crew x HATCH Collection will work for most professional maternity wardrobes.