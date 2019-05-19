Jenelle Evans' journey on Teen Mom 2 came to an end earlier this month when MTV said in a statement that they would no longer be filming with her. But, there will be another "teen mom" to fill this absence now that Evans is no longer on the show. Yes, Jenelle Evans apparently has an official replacement on Teen Mom 2, but it might come as a surprise to a lot of fans.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Evans' husband, David Eason, shot and killed their bulldog, Nugget, after it allegedly snipped at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, according to USA Today. Both Evans and Eason understandably faced a lot of backlash and consequences because of this — including being let go from Teen Mom 2.

"MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since," a representative from MTV told Romper. "Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season."

Now that there is a noticeable hole left in the Teen Mom 2 cast, MTV has reportedly hired a replacement to fill this, according to Us Weekly, and this new cast member is no stranger to the Teen Mom franchise. Jade Cline, who starred on Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant will reportedly take Evans' spot, according to The Ashley's Reality Roundup. A representative for MTV has not yet returned Romper's request for comment at this time.

This announcement will reportedly be made sometime next week, around the time that the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs, according to to TMZ. Cline has reportedly been filming with the Teen Mom 2 camera crew for the past few weeks, but some people might not know who Cline is.

As previously stated, Cline is a 20-year-old mom of one who has appeared on the first season of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, which is a spinoff of the Teen Mom franchise. The first season of the show followed around six different young women becoming moms for the first time — Cline was one of them. During the first season, fans watched as the Indiana native tried raising her daughter, Kloie, with her then-boyfriend, Sean Austin, according to InTouch Weekly.

It sounds like Cline has a very sweet outlook when it comes to raising her young daughter. "I basically want to be the kind of mom that she can always rely on, a mom that's always there for her and always makes the right decision no matter what," Cline told People in March 2018. "I'm always making decisions that are for her and have her in mind."

And if Cline does make an appearance on the next season of Teen Mom 2, then fans will have to get to know her super sweet daughter, Kloie, who sounds like such a cute baby. "She's very happy!," Cline told MTV. "She's a super happy baby, she's got a really funny personality. I can tell, she kind of reminds me of myself when I was little, very goofy, very funny."

Fans will just have to see this for themselves if Cline does end up joining the cast of Teen Mom 2. And until then, fans of the show will just have to stay tuned for the big announcement about Evans' replacement.