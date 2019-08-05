Jenna Bush Hager Gives Birth To Baby #3 — A Boy! — & His Name Is SO Cute

Great news from one of America’s beloved morning show hosts: Jenna Bush Hager has given birth to her third child — a baby boy! — and his name is so cute. Hager's new baby boy was born last week, as she shared on Instagram today, and was granted the fun and cute name Henry Harold “Hal” Hager.

On Monday morning, the co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna shared the news on her Instagram account. “Welcome to the world my darling Henry Harold 'Hal' Hager!," she captioned a photo of herself holding her newborn. "Hal came into the world Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:02am and our life has never been sweeter.”

Hager's birth announcement post featured three sweet photos. The first shows her and her husband, Henry Hager, with Hal just after the birth. The second is a sweet mom and baby snap, and the third is the entire family, including daughters Mila and Poppy and grandparents, Laura and George W. Bush.

Hager called into the Today show to announce the news on Monday, Aug. 5 and shared how they arrived at the sweet name they chose for the newborn: "We weren't exactly sure about the name, then his big sisters called him 'Hal pal,' and we thought, 'This is just perfect.'"

The new mom also explained the origin of the classic name to People. “He is named Henry after many on his father’s side including his dear dad and his paternal grandfather. Harold comes from my maternal grandfather, Pa, who I loved dearly and was unable to keep a son long enough to name,” she told People.

She also mentioned while speaking with Today that her dad, former President George Bush, wasn't entirely sold on the name. "My dad was a little mad that the name wasn't George," she said, before revealing that he was just joking.

Also on Monday, Hager added the most adorable family photos to her Instagram timeline of her two daughters meeting their baby brother. "And our world made even sweeter when our girls met their baby brother," she captioned the photo.

Hager's maternity leave started just in time, with an announcement on Friday's show that she was taking the break. As she spoke to the show via phone on Monday, she took a moment to introspect on what welcoming her newborn son this past weekend, in the wake of the news of two mass shootings, meant to her.

"I think when you're holed up in a hospital room with a newborn and you see the joy and the light in his eyes, you realize this is what life's for and to make the world better for our little babes," she said. "Even though the news outside these walls isn't great, you see the joy in their eyes and know that's what were here to do...to make their lives safe."

The co-host held off announcing her pregnancy until the last minute, opening up to Today show viewers on April 22, 2019, when she was about five-and-a-half months pregnant. She explained that there had been so much going on, as she'd only recently been promoted to fourth-hour co-anchor, that she hadn't feel the timing was right to release the news. She also revealed the sex of the baby on the show.

TODAY on YouTube

And now he's already here! Big congratulations are in order for this whole sweet family on their new, adorable arrival.