Jenna Dewan announced Tuesday that she and her boyfriend, actor Steve Kazee, are expecting their first child. And amid all of the excitement, she shared a message about how she's so thrilled to become a mom for the second time. Not only that, but Jenna Dewan shared her first bump photo, giving fans a sweet glimpse into her second pregnancy.

Dewan, who hosts World of Dance, has been going strong with Broadway star boyfriend Kazee for a while now. The two are doing so well, in fact, that they decided to have a child together. "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple told People in a statement.

The star added a personal touch to the story by posting an an adorable new photo of her and Everly, 6, snuggling together on a adorably decorated girl's bed, with Dewan's bump just a bit visible. "Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me," she captioned the heartwarming pic, which has since racked up a ton of likes. "@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!

Supporters absolutely adored getting a glimpse into the actor's personal life, with likes and best wishes from such famous faces as Maria Shriver, Kate Bosworth, Gabrielle Union, Minka Kelly, and Snooki, who humorously posted, "I'm so happy for you! Love you (wife in my head)."

With a new wellness book coming out next month and an upcoming Netflix series, Dewan's life couldn't be much busier at the moment, as People noted. But it's clear she has the support of Kazee, who clearly adores her.

"Well...the news is out," the actor wrote on social media today, alongside a picture in which Dewan is cradling her bump with a huge smile. "I have waited my entire life for this moment... A partner who radiates love, warmth, and kindness..Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine...her beautiful daughter... I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger."

Aww! Does it get any cuter than this? I'm crying right now because Kazee's post is so beautiful. Clearly, these two are madly in love, and it appears they make each other better people.

I can't say for certain, but I have a feeling it won't be too long before we hear congrats coming from her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, who is currently dating singer Jessie J, according to US Weekly. The two have remained close due to their co-parenting of Everly, and they continue to support one another.

It's such a different thing to be having a second baby, especially when you're doing it with more wisdom and experience. I'm so happy for the couple, and I can't wait to see more photos of this pregnancy going forward. Congrats again to Dewan and Kazee!