Recently, Jersey Shore's Jenni "JWoww" Farley has made headlines after she opened up about her son's speech delay. The reality TV star received an outpouring of support from fans in response, prompting her to share more details about their journey. Now, it's apparent that Farley has also struggling in other aspects of her life. That's because, as E! News reported on Thursday night, Jenni "JWoww" Farley has reportedly filed for divorce from Roger Mathews after nearly three years of marriage.

Romper's request for comment from Farley's representative was not immediately returned.

App.com reported that Farley initiated divorce proceedings two weeks ago in Ocean County, New Jersey. "Irreconcilable differences" was listed as the reason for the relationship ending. "The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation," Farley’s complaint read, according to App.com. Farley and Mathews were married in October 2015, according to Us Weekly, and have two children together: Meilani, 3, and Greyson, 2.

So far, it doesn't appear as if Farley or Mathews have addressed the divorce reports via social media.

Reactions on social media are overwhelmingly that of shock. One Twitter user wrote, "Holy crap! This is so sad & so unexpected!"

Another person tweeted, "I was NOT expecting that," alongside a GIF of Jimmy Fallon doing a dramatic double take.

Yet another Twitter user chimed in with, "Omg!! I just read that @JENNIWOWW filed for divorce!! What the hell?! I did NOT see that coming at all."

Shortly after Greyson was born, Farley shared how parenthood had brought she and Mathews even closer together. "We have much more respect for each other now. Roger is so hands on with both of them it made me fall in love with him all over again," she told E! News in June 2016. "We also learned to talk through disagreements rather than be stubborn or argue. We don't want our children to see us fighting. We want them to learn how to talk through things and grow from the experience."

In January, Mathews shared a long message to Farley via Instagram — despite the fact that she was away filming for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and wouldn't receive it anytime soon, according to Us Weekly. Through the post, he basically summarized their relationship, acknowledging that they're not perfect by far. He wrote:

2010 two selfish *ssholes meet each other in a bar, the two begin to date and continue to party hard, it isn’t all cupcakes and unicorns, neither takes any sh*t and both are used to running the show... 3 years in they get engaged, still no sh*t taking and not a unicorn to be seen, a year later they have their first child out of wedlock just to piss off traditional people and party with Satan a bit more... 2015 they get married and announce they are pregnant with a son, probably fought at the wedding.

He added, "2015 to present they remain vigilant and defy the odds of reality tv, flawed personalities, alpha demeanors, hot tempers and an inferior penis and remain married while raising their two children to the best of their abilities while still butting heads over the dumbest sh*t.”

He continued:

2018 one has a mid life crisis and flies to Miami with old friends and leaves said husband for a really jacked dude from the club named Billy Bad A** that can flex his pec muscles to the tune of Jingle Bells. Ok. I made that last part up. Blessed to have what we have and grateful for it. Mom makes much of that happen.

Honestly, I'm just as shocked by the reports of JWoww filing for divorce as Twitter seems to be. If the reports are true, my heart goes out to them both. Divorces can get ugly, and fast — especially when children are involved. Let's hope if they are ending their marriage, that they can part ways and come to a custody agreement as painlessly as possible.