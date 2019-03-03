Jennifer Garner is clearly the life of the party. But when Jennifer Garner dressed up for her 7-year-old's birthday party, he apparently didn't find it as amusing as the rest of us did. The actress sharing a photo on Instagram, and it's pretty amazing. If there's one thing that's clear, it's that Garner knows how to stick to a theme.

Early this week the 46-year-old shared a photo from son Samuel's How to Train Your Dragon-themed birthday bash, which showed her dressed as Astrid from the animated film, as InStyle reported. She can be seen wearing orange face paint, a fur shawl, leather arm sleeves, and a matching skirt and leggings with fur boots. In the photo, she's presenting her son with a chocolate cake shaped like Toothless, the main dragon in the children's film.

"Well, guess what. It turns out 7 is the age my kid stops thinking it's cool when I dress up for the party," she captioned the adorable Instagram photo.

Garner jokingly included the hashtags, "#FirstEyeRoll," adding, "anyone need an Astrid?" She also tagged America Ferrera, who plays Astrid in How to Train Your Dragon, in the picture. While her son may not have appreciated the effort she put into her birthday party costume, Ferrera did.

"Ahhhh!!!! Yeeeeessss!!! AMAZING @jennifer.garner as ASTRID!!" Ferrera wrote, posting the picture on her Instagram Story, according to People.

Garner has spoken about the special bond she and Samuel, her only boy, share in the past. She recently told People she makes sure he gets one-on-one time with her before bed. Garner sings to her son, as well as daughters Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 10, and Violet Anne, 13, every night.

"I sang to my son last night. I sing putting them to bed every night," she told People. "I have sung 'Rainbow Connection' probably 16 million times but I definitely mix it up. That one is definitely a staple — if all else fails, 'Rainbow Connection.'"

Garner told the magazine her son, who is the youngest of her three kids with ex Ben Affleck, is the last one young enough to appreciate being sung to sleep. Her daughters, while older, still ask for it from time-to-time, according to People.

She also made a truly hilarious motherhood-themed music video to celebrate Mother's Day 2018, which she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hello Giggles reported.

Although Garner's children are a big part of her life, and she speaks about them often, she rarely shares photos of them with the world. She does, however, share photos like the one from Samuel's birthday party and pictures of their art work, on Instagram often. In November, she posted a note one of her daughters wrote, taking a not-so-subtle jab at her mom.

"When I grow up, I want to be a fun-killing mom, just like you," the note read. Garner joked in the caption, "Is this a nine year old burn? Or the ultimate compliment?"

Followers always love to see relatable parenting content from Garner. Can you blame them? She's hilarious!