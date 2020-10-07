If you want something to get done, give the job to a mom. As Americans across the country get ready to cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election this November, Jennifer Garner touched on just that while speaking with former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

"I think moms rule. We get it done. And I think moms are going to put you in the White House," Garner told her longtime friend Dr. Biden during a conversation on Instagram Live on Tuesday.

Giving Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden her official endorsement against President Donald Trump, Garner, who is an ambassador for Save The Children and a mother of three children between the ages of 14 and 8, told Dr. Biden she's "so proud ... to get the chance to dream of you and Vice President Biden in the White House, where kids come first, where honor and decency reign." The actress added that Americans are "desperate for leadership" right now.

"I hope that's right because I think we're all trying to balance our families and take care of our families, which are so important to us," Dr. Biden, who joined Save The Children as a board chair in 2017, replied. "In this pandemic we've seen so much chaos and we just need calm, steadiness, a path forward. A plan forward."

Over the summer, Biden released a comprehensive plan for child care, which includes free preschool for all as well as more options for after school, weekend, and summer care for parents who work nontraditional hours. If elected, Biden has also said that he will protect and build on the Affordable Care Act. Additionally, the Biden campaign has also released a plan to address America's high maternal morality rate, which disproportionately affects women of color.

During her eight years as a Second Lady under the Obama administration, Dr. Biden, a lifelong educator and military mom, continued to teach English at a community college in northern Virginia while working to bring attention to the sacrifices of military families, a cause close to her as Biden's late son Beau served in the Iraq war.

While speaking with Dr. Biden, Garner said she's confident she will make a difference in White House, again, should her husband be elected president. "For me, knowing the leader you are, I know the difference you can make in these areas," Garner said. "I have seen, as a teacher, you putting your relationship with your students above all else, because you really do see that as a sacred pact. That's really all I need to know."