I can't speak for all children of celebrities, but I would imagine having famous parents can be daunting at times. The pressure to live up to their legacy must be intense — to the point of either trying to "follow in their footsteps" or running in the complete opposite direction. Either way, it's almost inevitable that people are going compare that child to his celebrity mom or dad. Except, his might not necessarily be a bad thing for the child of one famous mama. That's because Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme sang a duet — and the 11-year-old is already so talented.

If you need a refresher, Lopez and ex Marc Anthony are parents to twins Max and Emme, who are 11. Evidently, Emme was blessed with her parents' singing talents. And you seriously have to see this video of her singing with her famous mom.

Lopez kicked off her “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration” tour on Friday, June 7 with a bang, according to People. It was the first show of her 24-city North American tour. And Lopez surprised fans when Emme joined her mom onstage to perform the song "Limitless" from her movie Second Act. Emme wore a matching red dress and helped Lopez close out the song with a duet. "I can't take it! #Emme #Limitless#ProudMama #JLoItsMyParty," the proud mama captioned an Instagram video of the mother-daughter moment.

Check out Emme's amazing chops for yourself!

If you ask me, the cherry on top of this powerful moment is that hug in the middle of their performance. (Awwww.) Plenty of J-Lo's Instagram followers were in awe of her duet with Emme. "I was crying this was so beautiful! Love you both so much!! ❤️❤️❤️," actress Constance Wu wrote.

Jenna Dewan commented, "Ohhhhhhh my goodness."

Yet another Instagram user declared, "Perfect night!!😍💜🙌🏽 Everyone was in tears."

For those who have been closely following Lopez, the fact that Emme appeared onstage with her shouldn't come as too much of a shock. In May, J-Lo published a YouTube video that included Emme visiting her mom's practice session — and then winding up singing herself, HuffPost reported. That's because Lopez convinced her to sing Alicia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You." And like her recent performance alongside her mama, it's seriously impressive.

In the video, J-Lo even said, “We should have her come out and do something on tour! Want to put a little piece in this show? We’ll see, we’ll check it out. You don’t have to.” (Skip forward to the 4-minute mark to start the video when Emme first appears.)

Jennifer Lopez on YouTube

Need further proof that Emme was born to be a singer? In February, J-Lo shared a birthday tribute video on Instagram — and it included Emme singing "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's Moana.

Clearly, Emme adores singing — which comes as little surprise, considering her parents are Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony. Still, at the young age of 11, this young lady is already quite talented in her own right. And I have a feeling this won't be her last time performing onstage alongside her famous mama.