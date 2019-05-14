Unless you've actually lived it, it's difficult to imagine what growing up as the child of a celebrity must be like. To me, it seems like there would either be enormous pressure to try to "live up" to a parent's level of fame. Either that, or would just seem too overwhelming, and they wouldn't even try to go down the same path. (And don't even get me started on the invasions of privacy many celeb kids are forced to endure.) Despite the unique challenges faced by children of stars, some of them do go on to follow in their parents' footsteps. And as it turns out, Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme has an incredible singing voice — just like her talented mama.

If you remember, Lopez and her ex Marc Anthony share twins Max and Emme, who were born in 2018. The twins are 11 now — and apparently, their daughter has quite the set of pipes, according to People. Which isn't too much of a shocker, considering both her mom and her dad are famous singers. But still... The YouTube video Lopez shared on Saturday, May 11 is a must-see.

In the video diary, viewers can follow Lopez as he prepares for the first live performance of "Medicine," which went down on May 6 at the Today Summer Concert Series, according to People. At around the 3-minute mark, Lopez can be seen practice vocals for the song when Emme pops into the shot — and then Lopez convinces her to sing Alicia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You." Skip forward to the 4-minute mark to see when Emme first pops onto the screen.

Jennifer Lopez on YouTube

As HuffPost reported, Emme's rendition of "If I Can't Have You" was so incredible that Lopez offered for her daughter to sing on stage with her during her It's My Party Tour — which beings on June 7 in LA. “We should have her come out and do something on tour!” Lopez says in the video. “Want to put a little piece in this show? We’ll see, we’ll check it out. You don’t have to.”

Judging by the Twitter commentary of Emme's impromptu performance, it seems as if J-Lo fans would be completely fine with this arrangement.

One person tweeted, "OMG! @JLo’s daughter, Emme sings really good. Here she sings @aliciakeys’s If I Ain't Got You. I’m a fan already."

Another Twitter user commented, "I love how sweet she is. Awww she giggles and hugs her mama! Great singing!"

Yet another Twitter user chimed in with, "Omg emmie is so good and shes only 11?"

Another person commented, "Wow!!! BEAUTIFUL VOICE."

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time J-Lo has shared a clip of Emme singing. In February, the proud mama shared a birthday tribute video via Instagram that included Emme singing "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's Moana.

Lopez shared a similar birthday tribute video for Emme's twin brother, Max. And it looks like the singing genes live on in Lopez and Anthony's son as well.

During an AMA session with the twins in April, Lopez described her favorite things about her two children. And you can bet singing was included on the list. “My favorite thing about Emme is her joyful demeanor,” she said of her daughter. “She’s always happy and her artistic quality. I love to hear Emme sing.”

Jennifer Lopez on YouTube

I have no doubt that growing up with a mother and a father who are both wildly successful in the music business has shaped Emme and Max's love for performing. If Emme chooses to follow a similar career path, then she definitely has a couple of amazing coaches/cheerleaders to mentor her through the years. And thanks to Lopez posting a video of her daughter singing, it looks like she already has a willing and ready fan base waiting for her, too.