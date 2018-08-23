Counting On star Jeremy Vuolo is loving life as a new dad. Although Vuolo admitted to struggling with sleep deprivation following baby Felicity's arrival on July 19, he has turned a beautiful corner in parenthood. Case in point: Jeremy Vuolo's new snap of Felicity highlights their adorable bond as father-daughter. In the precious pic that has since garnered over 72,000 likes, Vuolo cradles the little girl as she looks into his eyes with a hint of surprise. It's almost like Felicity is thinking, "Wow, this guy is my dad." Talk about a cute moment.

One of the perks about Vuolo's job as a pastor is his flexible schedule. When Vuolo's not preaching at Grace Community Church in Laredo, Texas, he's at home with his wife, Jinger Vuolo, and their 1-month-old daughter. Not to mention, Vuolo is furthering his religious education via online classes at The Master's Seminary, so there's plenty of time for the new dad to hang with Felicity. "Look who joined me for OT Studies w/ Dr. Essex...," Jeremy captioned a shot of himself watching a lecture while holding Felicity in his arms, according to Instagram. Aww.

But wait — the bonding didn't stop there. On Wednesday, Vuolo shared a new snap of himself cradling little Felicity. "Supreme Joy," Vuolo captioned the adorable shot.

Arguably the best thing about this photo is the eye contact between the father and daughter. In comparison to other photos Vuolo has shared, this is the first pic that features the two interacting in an expressive manner. From Felicity's look of amazement (isn't the wonder of newborns incredible?) to Vuolo's smile in the baby's direction, there's a lot to love about this shot.

Not too long after Vuolo shared the pic, people flooded the post's comments section with heartfelt messages.

"Precious. Such a beautiful gift from our Lord. You both are blessed," a fan wrote. "So happy for your family. I love seeing the pictures. Thank you for sharing her with us. 🙏💖🙏💖 May God bless you all!"

"Nothing more joyful and heartfelt than a father gazing at his little girl 👨🏻💕👶🏼 @jeremy_vuolo @jingervuolo," another person chimed in. "God is so kind and caring 🙏🏻💚."

"So sweet. I know you never thought your heart could overflow like it does right now," a commenter penned.

"You can see she already has Daddy wrapped around her little fingers..lol #prouddaddy," a person said.

"Felicity has her eyes on her Daddy!!" a fan remarked. "and Jeremy is beaming!!

Father-daughter bond aside, it's absolutely wild how quickly Felicity is growing up. Not too long ago the baby was rocking the just born look, while now she looks like a little person. You can start to see the inklings of Felicity's personality, for instance, and I think she's going to grow up to be an active little girl. Want proof? Look no further than Duggar's 1-month photo of Felicity. In the pic, the newborn holds one hand in the air as she looks towards something out of the camera's view. Although I'm perfectly aware babies wiggle around a lot, Felicity seems particularly active. I can't really put my finger on it — perhaps it's the sparkle in her eyes.

As it turns out, a lot of fans agree with my assessment about Felicity's budding personality.

"This little girl will be as active as jeremy was as a little boy," someone said, according to Instagram. "Jinger do you have your running shoes ready for her when she gets moving around? You will need it."

Someone else wrote: "Future soccer star! She’s adorable."

Of course, there's no telling how baby Felicity's will personality will turn out. What's obvious, however, is the strong bond she already shares with her adoring parents. Please keep the incredibly adorable snaps coming, guys.