Jeremy Vuolo's Quotes About Jinger Duggar Prove He's Honored To Be Her Husband

Out of all the Duggar husbands, Jeremy Vuolo might be the most romantic one — at least publicly. In fact, Vuolo has shared 64 pictures of Jinger (yes, I counted) on Instagram since they got hitched in November 2016. And now that the Counting On stars are expecting their first child together, Vuolo has upped his appreciation for Jinger tenfold. So, in honor of the couple's sweet romance, check out Jeremy Vuolo's most gushing quotes about Jinger Duggar. Spoiler alert: Vuolo is *so* thankful to have Jinger by his side.

You don't have to be a Counting On diehard to know that Vuolo is a rare breed when it comes to the typical Duggar beaus. From Vuolo's stint as a professional soccer player to his wild youth, it's a bit surprising that he managed to infiltrate chateau Duggar in the first place. Either way, fans are pretty happy that Vuolo won Jinger's heart because it's clear he adores all of her many qualities. Even better is that Vuolo isn't afraid to express his feelings about Jinger to the world, whether it be on TV or via his Instagram account.

Speaking of Instagram, that's where Vuolo tends to air most of his thoughts about Jinger. Although most of Vuolo's Jinger-centric messages started off as small platitudes, they eventually grew into fleshed out musings about what he most admires about her.

"I prayed for many years that the Lord would give me a godly woman who loved Him genuinely and others selflessly," Vuolo captioned an October 2017 snap of himself and Jinger. "He answered, but with a gift far beyond anything I ever asked for or could have imagined. He is kind."

Vuolo must have been feeling especially smitten with Jinger in October 2017 because he also penned a cute message joking about their differences. "You sleep like an angel; I sleep like a large animal that snores and drools," Vuolo captioned a pic of the couple sleeping on airplane. "And that’s the difference between me and you."

And for Jinger's birthday on Dec. 21, Vuolo wrote a sweet note praising her as a person. "No word can adequately define the depth of beauty in her heart nor picture capture the essence of beauty in her frame," Vuolo captioned a shot of Jinger.

Of course, Vuolo's appreciation for Jinger carried on into 2018. Shortly after the pair announced their baby news in January, Vuolo expressed hope that their little one will inherit all of Jinger's traits.

"I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger, and so I’ve asked everyone else to pray as well," Vuolo said, according to People. "I was a little terror as a child, so I'm hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible.”

It should come as no surprise to fans that Vuolo wants his daughter to be a carbon copy of Jinger, especially since he fell in love with her personality almost instantly.

Vuolo wrote about getting to know Jinger, according to the couple's website:

I had known she was a godly young woman with outstanding character and a passion for sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ but we had never really interacted on more than a surface level. I remember watching her testimony video that she had made with Ben and thinking, 'Wow. This girl is amazing.' I called Ben and Jess and began asking them more questions about her—of course, everything they said only confirmed what I had already been seeing: a humble, meek, modest, intelligent young woman with a burning desire to sacrificially serve the Lord in any way she could.

And for those of you who are wondering when this love train will slow down (every relationship has ups and downs, right?), don't expect that moment to happen anytime soon. "Life with this girl gets better and better every day," Vuolo captioned a March 23 post featuring throwback pics of the couple. Yep, you don't have to be a master sleuth to conclude that Vuolo couldn't be more thrilled to have Jinger by his side.