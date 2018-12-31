When a brand-new calendar year is hours away, and you've hit 40 weeks of pregnancy and counting, it can only mean one thing: Your baby's not gonna be a 2018 tax deduction. Such is the situation that Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese finds herself in, and Cortese's pregnant-on-NYE post is nothing short of hilarious.

Cortese, who's expecting her first child with husband Chris Buckner, as People noted, has been busy anticipating her so-called year-end bundle of joy. In fact, her Instagram Story shows her posing with a coffee mug bearing the words “Mom est. 2018," to which she added the caption: "Wel[l], he may be 2019 baby now. #40weeks+1 day."

Cortese then shared a pic of a martini glass filled with milk, with a donut wedged onto the rim. "When you're pregnant and it's New Year's" the meme reads, to which Cortese replied, "Sounds about right LOL."

Although the baby has yet to make an appearance, Cortese isn't one of those moms-to-be who needs a little more time to adjust to the idea of parenthood.

At 38 weeks along, she posted a cute profile shot next to a sign proclaiming that the baby was now the size of a volleyball and that she was feeling "ready."

She couldn't have known then, of course, that this whole baby-and-childbirth thing requires just a bit more patience than her old crew's GTL (gym, tan, and laundry) routine ever did back when they were young.

“Yes … yes I’m still pregnant," the 31-year-old star posted on Dec. 29 in reference to the arrival of baby Christopher John, or CJ for short, as Us Weekly noted.

"[G]etting a lot of messages and tweets assuming i had the baby bc I haven’t posted since Christmas … but it seems like CJ is just super comfy in mommys uterus...," she continued. "Before you comment 'I feel like you’ve been pregnant forever' … imagine how I feel."

The star of the MTV reboot Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has been bubbling with baby joy for months, having first broken the pregnancy news around Independence Day, as E! Online noted. The mama-to-be posted the news on Instagram, writing:

Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! 💙Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing ! We have a sweet little boy on the way! We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness

The site added that while Cortese has missed some of the on-air socializing on the show, cast members including Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Angelina Pivarnick, and Jenni "JWoww" Farley, gathered around to show their support at a baby shower for Cortese.

Pics from the shower revealed that the female cast members have remained pretty close, with Snooki and JWoww's kids attending the event as well.

It's fun to watch the old gang as they've matured, and you can already tell that Cortese is going to be a fun, high-energy mom... once the baby finally arrives, that is. And though ending 2018 with her baby boy in her arms would clearly be what Cortese would prefer, beginning a new year with a new little addition isn't too shabby either.

