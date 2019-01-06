Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Is A Mom! See The First Photos Of Her Baby Boy

It looks like congratulations are in order for one reality TV star! I'm sure those who have kept up with the Jersey Shore cast for all these years are going to be so excited when they learn why. Because as of Saturday evening, Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese is a mom! And the first photos of her baby boy are simply precious.

As Us Weekly reported, the first-time mom took to Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 5 to reveal that she and her husband, Chris Buckner, had welcomed a son. From the looks of it, she didn't waste any time sharing the news with her followers. "Our Little Man has finally arrived 💙 Christopher John Buckner (CJ) born January 5th at 4:41 pm at a whopping 20.5 inches..6 Lb 8.5 ounces 💙❤️," Cortese captioned the post featuring her newborn. "Uhg mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. youre our everything 🌎 i never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ ❤️." Not only did fans get a video clip of the reality star's newest addition, but the proud new mama shared a series of adorable photos of little CJ with and without his beaming parents on the day he was born. Take a look for yourself!

What a sweetheart, right? I think it's safe to say Cortese's followers promptly melted from the cuteness of it all. One Instagram user wrote, "Oh my gosh... HE IS PERFECT! Congrats Deena and Chris!!"

Another follower commented, "He’s beautiful 🙏🏼💘 Congratulations to you and your family! Happy Birthday little Christopher."

Yet another person chimed in with, "Ahhhh! So cute! Congratulations! 👶🏻💙."

Not too long after her initial announcement post, it seems Cortese couldn't help but share another photo of baby CJ all wrapped up and snoozing in his hospital bassinet.

Cortese had shared a video clip of her baby boy's acrobatics from within just four days earlier. "Our little alien lol I think he’s trying to find the way out 🤣," she captioned the Instagram video. One of the hashtags in this particular post indicated she was 40 weeks and two days along at that point — which means Cortese ended up delivering at just under 41 weeks. (And as anyone who has gone past their due date knows, every day seems like an eternity at that point.)

Roughly a week before Cortese gave birth, the mom-to-be felt the need to inform followers that, yes, she was indeed still with child, People reported. "Yes.. yes I’m still pregnant .. getting a lot of messages and tweets assuming i had the baby bc I haven’t posted since Christmas .. but it seems like CJ is just super comfy in mommys uterus ..," Cortese captioned a photo of her 40-week bump. "Before you comment 'I feel like you’ve been pregnant forever' .. imagine how I feel .. so let’s refrain from that 👌🏼 .. hoping he’ll be ready soon because mommy and daddy are super ready to meet him 💙." LOL. (I feel you, girl; I'm currently in the final stretch of my fourth pregnancy.)

If you remember, the Jersey Shore star took to Instagram back in July to initially announce her pregnancy, according to E! Online. Cortese posted a photo of herself and Buckner standing next to a sign that read, "We're so excited to say a little firecracker is on the way! Baby Buckner. December, 2018." The mom-to-be captioned her post with, "Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing!” She continued:

We have a sweet little boy on the way! We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness. December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!

Clearly, Deena Cortese is over the moon about the arrival of her first child. And let's be honest: Who could blame her? Baby CJ is a total cutie. I can't wait to see more photos of him as he grows — and to follow along as Cortese begins her parenthood journey. Congrats, mama!

