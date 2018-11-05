A little meatball is on the way and the whole gang came out to celebrate. On Sunday, Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese shared photos from her baby shower and they definitely show that the fam' is still going strong. Even Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola was in attendance on her friend's big day.

Cortese and husband Chris Buckner announced her pregnancy in July via a touching Instagram post. After waiting a few months to share the big news, she explained the hold up to her many fans. "Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans!" she wrote. "Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing!" The announcement also included the baby's sex and name. Little Christopher John is set to arrive in December.

With only a couple of months left in her pregnancy, those nearest and dearest to Cortese showered her and her little babe with love — and lots of presents. Her Jersey Shore costars, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Angelina Pivarnick, were all there. Along with Snooki and JWoww's little girls. But perhaps the most surprising attendee was Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola who has been absent from most of the reunion events.

Cortese's fellow cast members have been there for her through all of the recent exciting changes in her life. When she and Buckner tied the knot, the GTL gang all turned up — and turnt up — to fist pump with her, E! News reported. And when Cortese announced her pregnancy, they were among the first to congratulate her. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino commented on her post, as did and Snooki, who wrote, "YASSSSSS my meatball is having a meatball," according to Cosmopolitan.

The family-style support was also present at Cortese's baby shower. The ladies of Jersey Shore documented the whole night on their Instagram pages, share group shots of themselves with the mama-to-be. In Snooki's post from the night, she wrote, "DEENER'S baby shower for CJ! Can't wait to meet another addition to our family. Love these ladies so much!!!!!!" along with the hashtags for "family" and "my sisters."

JWoww also penned a sweet post for Cortese, and said, "Celebrating new life with my girls." All of them also posted videos of the night to their Instagram Stories, including some that showed Cortese opening gifts.

Cortese also posted about her shower in Instagram and took the opportunity to express her love and gratitude:

Today was everything I could have imagined and more .. I had such an amazing day with everyone that came to celebrate baby CJ .. I couldn’t imagine my baby shower any more beautiful 💙 We are so blessed to have you all in our lives .. I could literally feel so much love in the room for our little man.

She went on to thank a number of people who worked to make her day so special; including her mom, sister, and several others who contributed time and energy. Cortese also gave fans a short update on how just how much longer she had until she and Buckner would get to meet their little guy. "In just eight weeks we’ll be welcoming our little man into this world and it can’t come soon enough!" she wrote.

Pregnancy hasn't been all celebration for Cortese, though. During a recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, she opened up about a recent pregnancy scare, as People reported. "I get emotional because it’s scary. I just started bleeding, but I’m fine," she said. "Honestly, the scariest moment in my life. “I was a nervous wreck, but [Buckner] was so calm, thank God." At such a trying time, her costars were there for her along with her husband.

In all of the ups and downs that have come with growing her family, Cortese has been surrounded by the kind of love that makes it all a little easier. Baby Christopher has quite the welcome waiting for him on the other side.