Counting On star Jessa Duggar often shares charming videos of her two sons, 2-year-old Spurgeon, and 1-year-old Henry, on Instagram. From cute vids of the boys playing with their toys to footage of their milestones (remember when Duggar filmed Spurgeon's first haircut?), there's a lot of heartwarming content on the mom's Instagram account. But just when you thought things couldn't get any more precious, this incredibly adorable video of Jessa Duggar's son giving her a compliment emerged on Tuesday. In it, Spurgeon calls Duggar his "super hero," and if you're a parent, there's a good chance this clip will give you all of the feels.

Although it might be hard to believe, Spurgeon will turn 3 years old in November. And ahead of Spurgeon's special day, Duggar has shared more videos of his development and growth, like his increased use of speech. Spurgeon is a little chatter box these days, to put it mildly, and it turns out he loves handing out compliments. Talk about a darling kiddo. But the sweetest part about Spurgeon's habit is that he especially enjoys showering his mom with praise. For example, Spurgeon referred to his mom as a "super hero" on Tuesday.

"He loves to dish out the compliments. 😄 Last night he came up with a new one— 'super hero,' but his favorite sweet thing to say to everyone is still— 'Happy birthday!' 😂 💙👦🏻" Duggar commented on a video of Spurgeon on Instagram.

It doesn't get much better than super hero, right? Most parents go above and beyond for their kids, after all, and super hero is the perfect term for people who are present for their children in too many ways to count. It's nice to see Spurgeon — in his own toddler way — recognize Duggar's hard work, and I bet plenty of parents out there can relate to this moment.

Shortly after the vid was shared, people took to the post's comments section to gush about little Spurgeon.

"Sweet boy, and smart because he recognizes a true 'superhero,'" one person said on Instagram.

Someone else chimed in: "He is such a cutie pie!!!"

"Omg spurgeon is the sweetest little boy!!!" another fan added. "@jessaseewald you are blessed!!"

Others praised Duggar's parenting skills.

"Momma, you really are a superhero to your children!" a commenter penned.

"Aww you're his super hero 💜 I see so much of you, in his cute little face!" a follower wrote.

"Mums/moms are all super heroes. That is too adorable," another person agreed.

Oh, and if you have any doubts that Duggar is in fact a real life super hero, look no further than her recent parenting feats. Exhibit A: After a long day with two kiddos, Duggar went grocery shopping and bought her husband, Ben Seewald, a new phone because Spurgeon had dropped his old one in the toilet. Duggar recalled in an Instagram post from January:

Out shopping for groceries - AND - a new phone for Dad, since the 2-year-old did an experiment of sink or swim... in the toilet. It did not swim. “Mommy, fix it!” “Umm...did you spill water?” Ben: There’s water on the rim of the toilet.Screen was black. Phone was boiling hot and completely fried. Ha! Parents can attest, sometimes you gotta laugh so you don’t cry. 😂 Can’t stay mad for more than a sec tho... he’s such a cute little stinker!

The most impressive thing about this post is how Duggar turned a negative into a positive. Similarly to many amazing parents out there, Duggar put her stress aside to get the job done, and she was able to see the cute side of the predicament — her two boys.

Of course, I don't think this will be Spurgeon's last compliment for his mom. Duggar has a lot of great parenting qualities, and Spurgeon seems to have a knack for praise.