It might not be a glamorous night out on the town that requires high heels and champagne, but how Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald spent date night recently was low-key, practical, and friendly on the wallet. The Counting On stars spent some quality time with each other, without their three kids, grocery shopping at Whole Foods, allowing them to roam the aisles freely and browse through the latest vegan meat alternatives and nut butters at their leisure.

On Thursday, Jessa shared a sweet photo of her and her husband in a frozen foods aisle at Whole Foods. The couple is all smiles as they pose for their photo that was taken with a self-timer on Jessa's phone and propped up on a shelf in the store. "Let's be real — I live off grocery pickup most of the time," she wrote on Instagram. "But grocery shopping is never more enjoyable than when we do it together."

Ben's photo and caption of their date night was equally sweet. "Just grabbing some smoked paprika, combing the fresh produce for sales, and picking up a few bags of locally roasted coffee," he wrote. "I love shopping with you, Jessa Seewald! Now let's get in the kitchen and make something together. #datenight #health."

The couple revealed on their Instagram Story that they also went out for sushi before going grocery shopping and having an impromptu photo shoot in the aisles.

Jessa's followers loved their date night idea. "Cute," her cousin Amy Duggar King commented on the photo. "And might I add grocery shopping with your husband and smiling doing so is no easy task! Dill and I get soooo annoyed with each other. We learned rather quickly if we wanted to stay married we should not grocery shop together."

"Plus — husbands tend to find all the good snackies and throw them in the cart," one fan chimed in.

Counting On viewers know the Duggars are big fans of having date nights with their spouses. Jessa's parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wrote in a 2015 blog post for TLC that they always make time for date night — even after having 19 kids. Beyond sushi dinners and grocery shopping at Whole Foods, Jessa and her husband have gone on a date to a chocolate factory and bought new outfits for each other at a thrift store before going to dinner. No glitz and glam necessary.