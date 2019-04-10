It seems like no matter what parents do, we just can't win. A little breezy outside when you posted that photo of the kids at the park? Brace for the, "Where are their jackets?!" comments. And don't even think about sharing a picture of your baby in their carseat. Because you'll get exactly 453 comments about how you somehow managed to do it completely wrong. The same goes for a baby carrier. Unfortunately, this type of intense scrutiny seems to be especially true when it comes to celebrity parents. Which is probably why Jessa Duggar preemptively shut down mom-shamers with this sassy comment on a new photo of Spurgeon and Henry.

In case you lost track, Jessa Duggar currently has two little boys, Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2 — and is expecting her third child with husband Ben Seewald — according to People. On Monday, April 8, the Counting On star took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her sons playing in a truck bed, Cheat Sheet noted. "Farm truck beds are for exploring. 👦🏻👦🏼 They spent 20 min picking up every little pebble they could find and throwing them out into the yard. 😄 Thought these pics of the bros were too sweet not to share! 💙💙," she wrote. "P.S. Yes, we’re barefoot, and we kept away from the roll of barbed wire, and he didn’t get to keep the prized nail that he found. 😂 There. Beat ya to it."

Pretty snarky, right? But also perfect. And Jessa's Instagram followers seemed to agree. One person commented, "'There. Beat ya to it.' Best caption ever! 😂."

Another Instagram user wrote, "It's sad that you have to follow up your captions with explanations....you're doing a great job Mama."

Yet another follower chimed in with, "Absolutely love the way you shoot down the haters. Just keep doing you and being the best mummy you are 😊👋."

Two of Jessa's sisters-in-law also left comments on her Instagram post. Lauren Dugger wrote, "Adorable pictures!Love your P.S. Jes!😆👊🏼👍🏼-Lauren."

Anna Duggar commented, "Such sweet buddies! 💙👦🏼."

Of course, Jessa is no stranger to online mom-shaming. In fact, she's practically a seasoned pro when it comes to fielding scrutiny and unsolicited advice from trolls. Like that time she was shamed for how messy her house was, according to In Touch Weekly. "Oh you really need to clean your house; that is uncalled for," one Instagram user wrote on the post, which included photos of messes around her home.

Another sanctimommy commented, "I worked 60 hours a week, raised my children on my own and my house was tidy, dirty diapers thrown out with all other trash, clean bedding, etc. I think this shows laziness and entitlement. I sure wouldn’t advertise a home like this. Nothing to be proud of."

There was also that time Jessa was attacked for allowing her sons to play outside while barefoot, according to Cafe Mom.

And that time when she finally clapped back at trolls dragging her for Spurgeon still using a bottle.

(I could go on, but I think you get the idea.)

*Sigh* Look, I realize that being a reality TV star comes with its fair share of baggage. But who are these people lurking on celebrities' social media pages only to point out all the ways they're failing at parenting? Seriously, people. At least now Jessa Seewald knows how to head off the mom-shamers before they dig in their claws. Keep up the good work, mama!