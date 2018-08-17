Anyone who is a fan of the super-sized Duggar family is probably aware that Jessa Duggar Seewald has two little boys. They're also probably aware of the fact that they're pretty stinkin' cute. And when Jessa Duggar Seewald shared a cute video of her boys on Instagram doing something adorable that a lot of little kids get to experience, plenty of parents out there likely watched and recognized the messy moment on display very well.

Jessa has two sons: Spurgeon, 2, and Henry, who is 1, according to CafeMom. And she regularly shares moments of their family life together on social media that TLC doesn't always capture on the reality TV show they're featured on, Counting On. The show does have Spurgeon, Henry, and Jessa on quite a bit, along with Jessa's husband, Ben Seewald — possibly because the producers must recognize how adorable those boys are and want to give them as much camera time as they can.

Jessa shares photos of the rest of the Duggar family on Instagram as well, plus old family photos and Bible verses and that sort of thing (the Duggar family is very religious, so the Bible verses are right on brand). But photos of her boys are the sort of shot she shares most frequently, and the type of posts she tends to get the most attention on from fans and followers.

In a video Jessa posted on Aug. 14, her sons are shown playing in swim trunks in a mud puddle outside. She captioned the video, "Oh, the simple joys of childhood. 👦🏻💙👦🏼 Enjoying rainy days in Grandma & Grandpa’s backyard. 🌧"

It's a super sweet scene, and something that many of us probably remember doing during our own childhoods. And there are definitely a ton of parents out there whose kids have seen their share of mud puddles, and can probably think back to a moment just like this happening in their own backyards.

It's actually pretty funny to see how both Spurgeon and Henry react differently to the mud. Spurgeon is happily splashing away in the video, without a care in the world. Little Henry, however, seems more unsure. He mostly stomps at the muddy water with one tiny foot, and doesn't seem as sure about the situation as his older brother is.

And for an indication of just how much other parents related to the moment, you need look no further than the comments on Jessa's Instagram post. Most of them were very positive. Replies included comments like, "Love those chubby toes in the mud!! Enjoy them while they are little!!! Fun times!!!", "Nothing like playing in mud puddles," and "Love this! I love watching my kids splash in mud puddles!"

However, as always, the Instagram comments had some haters littered throughout the responses to the post. One person commented, "Oh the bacteria and germs. Yikes." Another replied, "They will most likely get ringworm." "Most likely" is a pretty strong assumption to make here, if you ask me. And unless @catlettteresa, who made that comment, is a doctor, their internet diagnosis here should really be taken with a grain of salt.

But for the most part, people were loving the video, and parents especially seemed to get a kick out of seeing the two little boys doing what a lot of little kids are very good at: getting messy, and having a lot of fun while doing it.

Whenever Jessa — or one of her siblings who has kids, like Jill Duggar Dillard, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, or Joy Duggar Forsyth — posts something on Instagram, the photos never fail to attract some negative responses. Such is the nature of social media.

Thankfully, as moms who have grown up on reality TV, the Duggar girls are probably pretty used to the fact that not everyone will agree with the moments they share from their lives, and don't get too broken up about it. Hopefully, negative comments won't stop Jessa from sharing more adorable moments from her son's lives, as long as she wants to continue sharing them with the world.