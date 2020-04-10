Now that social distancing measures have been in place for several weeks now, Counting On star and mom of three Jessa Duggar's new selfie with her kids revealed she's got a new nickname for her brood during this time. While cooped up at home with her family, Jessa dubbed her kids her "quaranteam."

Jessa's three children, whom she shares with her husband Ben Seewald, fully ham it up for their newest selfie with mom. "My quaranteam," the TLC reality star captioned the sweet photo posted on Instagram on Thursday. The selfies features Jessa in the center with her 4-year-old son Spurgeon and her 3-year-old son Henry by her side while her 11-month-old daughter Ivy Jane sits on her lap.

Beyond being a sweet family photo of Jessa with her kids, Duggar fans couldn't get over one striking detail: little Ivy's big blue eyes. "Ivy has such big, gorgeous eyes," one fan commented, while another said, "Look how big her eyes are!!!" One more pointed out that it's a feature she has in common with Jessa, "Ivy looks like her momma!"

In addition to selfie time with her little team, Jessa has been keep busing at home by whipping up some tasty meals, like her creamy tomato soup, a Seewald family chili recipe, and crockpot chicken tikka masala.

Jessa has also been posting videos on her YouTube channel, including simple cooking videos and even a video where she shared her favorite memories she has of her dad, Jim Bob Duggar.

Meanwhile, her kids have been busy hanging out with each other, partaking in arts and crafts, and spending plenty of time playing outdoors with some new backyard play equipment. Not a bad way to spend to spend time social distancing.